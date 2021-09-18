Neeraj Chopra’s spear, Lovlina’s gloves head second day of e-auction of PM Modi’s gifts, keepsakes









ANI |

Updated: Sep 18. 2021 19:38 IS

New Delhi [India]September 18 (ANI): Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics and Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves took the spotlight on day two of the third edition of the e-auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Neeraj’s spear and Lovlina’s boxing gloves have currently raised Rs 10 crore respectively according to PM Mementos website. Star shuttler PV Sindhu’s racket and badminton bag has raised Rs 9,00,100 so far.

The prestigious and memorable gifts PM Modi received for the third edition of the e-auction include sports equipment and equipment presented by winners of the Tokyo Paralympic Games and Tokyo Olympic Games.

The third edition of the e-auction of gifts offered to PM Modi will be held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal https://pmmementos.gov.in.

Other interesting artifacts include replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, the Rudraksh Convention Center, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras and others.

Some 1,330 mementos will be auctioned in this round of e-auctions. Spear used by gold medalist Sumit Antil at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the spear used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are the items with the highest base price of Rs one crore each. The cheapest item is a small decorative elephant for Rs. 200.

“Some of the other items, such as boxing gloves used by Lovlina Borgohain that are blue with handles on the bottom signed by the player himself, are also up for auction,” a PIB release said.

The badminton racket signed by Krishna Nagar, gold medalist at the Paralympics, is also on offer.

There is also a table tennis racket signed by Bhavina Patel, silver medalist, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

According to PIB, the proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission, which aims to preserve and rejuvenate Ganga.

According to the statement, Narendra Modi is India’s first-ever Prime Minister, who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause to protect the lifeblood of the country – the Ganges River through “NamamiGange”.

The Prime Minister has often described Ganga as a symbol of the country’s cultural glory and faith, and that the mighty river from the beginning of the river at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to where it merged with the sea in West Bengal, half of the country’s population. (ANI)

