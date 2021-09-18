Ramiz Raja to the fans: ‘Get behind Pakistani cricket’

A day after New Zealand abruptly canceled their tour of Pakistan due to security reasons, newly elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja tried to rally his troops by urging everyone to focus on a way forward.

A second-string New Zealand team was in Pakistan, all set to play in a series of three ODIs and five T20Is, but minutes before the start of the first match the whole thing unraveled, leaving the PCB in disbelief. In the heat of battle, Raja even tweeted that New Zealand will belong to them at the ICC.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the PCB has considered their options, ranging from a protest to opening a legal dispute with the ICC, but have not had a solid foundation to build a lawsuit against New Zealand. The series was called off on the advice of the New Zealand government, not the board, which could put a potential case beyond the ICC’s remit.

2 Related

“Our pain is shared,” Raja told Pakistani cricket followers through a video. “Whatever has happened is not good for cricket in Pakistan. But one point that needs to be emphasized is that we have had such experiences in the past and we are always moving forward.

“So I urge our fans to stand behind the Pakistani team and be their strength in the [T20] World Cup. I would like to say to my team: take your frustrations out on the pitch, because that is the only remedy. If you become the world’s best team, everyone will be lining up to play series in your country. So I want everyone to take this as a lesson and move on and not be disappointed.”

Ramiz Raja speaks at a press conference after being unveiled as the new PCB chairman PCB

As much as there are fears that other countries will now be reluctant to tour Pakistan, the PCB is also reeling from loss of revenue and, most importantly, game time. The T20 World Cup kicks off in less than a month and these matches were seen as the ideal preparation in the run-up to the big tournament.

Pakistan counted on 12 T20Is against the West Indies, New Zealand and England to get them ready for the World Cup. But the circumstances – rain in the Caribbean and security threats in Pakistan – have put the brakes on almost all of them. the ECB still to decide if it will send its men’s team to play a series of two T20Is scheduled for next month.

Bringing international cricket back to Pakistan has been a serious challenge since the 2009 Lahore Attacks. However, especially recently, the PCB has made great strides in that direction. Since 2017, several teams including the West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh have toured the country without incident. However, New Zealand’s withdrawal has put them on the defensive.

“We will get out of this situation where our… [ability to host] international cricket is under pressure again but even if we don’t we still have that strong feeling,” said Raja. “We have the confidence and strength to work on our domestic cricket and still have a world class team produce.

“I understand that there is a lot of pressure on the Pakistani team. But that’s okay. We will face it. And we will bring you good news. Good performance. We are gathering the fans to get behind us. Now is the time to work hard and emerge as the world’s best team so that we can easily get out of this challenge I am with you and hope you are with me and as a unit we will advance cricket in Pakistan. “