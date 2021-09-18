Sports
West captures four-hour marathon, girls tennis match with Swansboro | Sport
SWANSBORO The West Carteret tennis team recovered from a 5-4 loss in the opener against Dixon on Tuesday with a 5-4 win over Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park on Thursday.
The Patriots (1-1) had to earn every point, and then some, in the win.
The game with the Pirates (3-5 overall, 1-2 conference) lasted four hours and there were tiebreaks in four of the six games.
They turned on the lights, said West coach Mark Thompson. We played under the lights. I’m glad they had them. We needed them tonight. It was completely dark. We had tiebreaks and more tiebreaks.
It was hard to pick the game of the day or night as most of them were thrillers.
Bennett Sanborn overcame a 6-4 loss in the opening set of No. 5 singles to beat Peyton Eckert 6-3, 10-6.
Abigail Kellis and Clara Freeman took a 9-8, 10-6 win in No. 3 doubles against Claire Bamber and Eckert.
Two Western singles players were beaten excruciatingly.
Claire Germain suffered a 6-7 (4-7), 7-6, (8-6), 10-7 marathon loss to Joelle Wagner in the No. 2 match, and Sofia Mason dropped a 7-6 (7-1) behind), 6-4 match for Mia Lucero at number 3.
Patriots Fletcher Worrell and Germain defeated Annabelle Henderson and Wagner 8-6 in number 3 doubles.
The Patriots’ other two victories came at number 4 and number 6, with Kellis beating Carolena Gongora 6-0, 6-2 and Freeman beating Claire Bamber 6-2, 6-2.
There is a lot of enthusiasm at West this year with 26 players on the roster, and only two of them are seniors. The Patriots had four sophomores in their lineup against Swansboro.
There are many smaller JV football teams, Thompson said. They just want to do things. These kids haven’t been able to do anything, so I guess that’s what led to it.
Thompson had eight on the team in his first year and that number rose to 14 last season. In a team sport it would be a nightmare for most coaches to have so many non-starters on a roster, but in an individual sport the hands of the coach are almost gone.
They understand, Thompson said. They know 26 can’t play, and they know that if you beat the person in front of you, you’ll work your way up the ladder. You prove it, whether you’re good enough to get started. I remind them of that. A lot of girls have told me that they know they’re not ready to be in the top six, and they just want to get better so they can see where they are. So far it’s okay.
The majority of the players have little experience and most are underclassmen, but two games have shown West can compete with at least two teams in the new 3A Coastal Conference.
And the other two, Richlands (0-2) and White Oak (1-4), don’t seem to be at that team level.
Both of our first two games could have gone either way, so if we were going to play for second it would be very competitive, Thompson said. Everyone says Croatian is the team to beat. We will be there for them. We play them later which is good for us because we need to be at full strength to play them.
After not being on the field for the first four weeks of the season as East Carteret and Croatan fill the available seats in Fort Benjamin with non-conference games, the Patriots will try to make up for lost time.
They will play four games in four days at the Newport complex this week, against East (4-2) on Monday, White Oak on Tuesday, Richlands on Wednesday and then Croatan (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) on Thursday.
Here are the results of the competition:
West Carteret 5, Swansboro 4
singles
No. 1: Annabelle Henderson (S) defeats. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Joelle Wagner (S) beats. Claire Germain (World Cup), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6, (8-6), 10-7.
No. 3: Mia defeats Lucero (S). Sofia Mason (World Cup), 7-6 (7-1), 6-4.
No. 4: Abigail Kellis (WC) beats. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 5: Bennett Sanborn (WC) beats. Peyton Eckert (S), 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
No. 6: Clara Freeman (WC) defeats. Claire Bamber (Z), 6-2, 6-2.
doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC) def. Annabelle Henderson/Joelle Wagner (S), 8-6.
No. 2: Mia Lucero/Carolena defeats Gongora (S). Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC), 8-5.
No. 3: Abigail beats Kellis/Clara Freeman (WC). Peyton Eckert/Claire Bamber, 9-8, 10-6.
