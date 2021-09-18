2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Edmonton Oilers

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool.

But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you.

Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season.

—–

2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Edmonton Oilers

Last season: There aren’t enough superlatives to describe the dominance of Connor McDavid, whose performance of 1.88 P/GP by far the best performance in the cap era. He took the Oilers to seventh-best offense in the league, and thanks to an incredible season from Mike Smith, he made the playoffs as the second seed in a division that has disappointed nearly every team.

Despite being nine points clear of the Jets, the Oilers were swept in the first round with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scoring just three goals in total. It was a very worrying result as it revealed that the Oilers really had no way of winning games unless McDavid and Draisaitl played well. 45 minutes of the game had been played between McDavid and Draisaitl, but the other 15 minutes the Oilers just hoped it wasn’t a complete collapse.

Best Option: Darnell Nurse, D

You know about McDavid and Draisaitl, but Nurse also had a really good season, second in goals (16), 14th in points (36), fifth in plus-minus (+27) and fourth in TOI/GP (25:38 ) among defenders. The only reason he isn’t in the elite tier with Roman Josi and Victor Hedman yet is because he needs to show he can do it again. There are a lot of opponents because what Nurse did last season was really unbelievable; of the 27 defenders who managed to play at least 50 games in the cap era and scored 15 goals with a shooting rate of more than 10 percent, only Lubomir Visnovsky was able to do it in consecutive seasons (and he did). twice).

Nurse and Jakob Chychrun are the only defenders allowed to chase this rare milestone, and Nurse is also only one of seven defenders to have scored at least 100 blocked shots and 100 hits, although only two of them (the other being Seth Jones) made the cut. worth drafting in fantasy competitions.

Hidden Gem: Zach Hyman, LW

I’m excited to see what Hyman can do. Reliable mid-six wingers willing to do the dirty work and not too fancy with the puck are the ideal match for McDavid and Draisaitl, who don’t always need another talented player to score. Think Alex Burrows with the Sedins or Chris Kunitz on the pens; utility wingers who were very good at winning puck fights and retrieving pucks, and ended up with career seasons simply because they suited players much more talented than them.

This is not a new role for Hyman; 23 of his 33 points last season were scored or assisted by Auston Matthews or John Tavares, and both Burrows and Kunitz had traded their fortunes in at least one season with 30 goals. Hyman is expected to score 54 points, according to THN’s Pool Guide, the third highest total among the Oilers forwards behind McDavid (129) and Draisaitl (113).

Goalkeepers: The Oilers’ season is a potential disaster as their tandem could easily be mistaken for a tandem looking to refuel. Smith was great – he generally is when Dave Tippett is behind the bench – but it was easily the second best season of his career and a .923 Sv% and 2.31 GAA would be hard to match for each keeper, let alone someone turning 40 in March.

It’s not like the Oilers have good insurance for both Mikko Koskinen, who they can’t get rid of, and Alex Stalock, a 34-year-old journeyman with just 151 NHL appearances. The defense won’t help much outside of Nurse barring a renaissance season from Duncan Keith and a Calder-worthy season from Evan Bouchard, neither of which seems likely to happen. Smith has fantasy value as he will take the wins, but it will be a tough win to swallow if Smith concedes four goals every night.

Outlook: McDavid and Draisaitl should be two of the top three picks in every format and competition, and being next to them, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman—and maybe Yamamoto, Puljujarvi, and Warren Foegele, in that order—wear some fantasy with value itself. Hyman puts in some hits even when he doesn’t score, but both Yamamoto and Puljujarvi also have a 20-goal lead.

The McDavid effect extends to the blueline with Tyson Barrie, who led all defenders in scoring with 48 points and will be especially valuable for his power play points. An assist is an assist, and the stats don’t matter if Roman Josi had to walk across the line and dish the puck over a maze of sticks and legs to set up a one-timer or if Barrie got the puck behind. own net left for McDavid to go from start to finish.