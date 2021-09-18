Junior Panchayat Secretary Notice 2021 Out for 172 Vacancies, Apply Before Oct 10





Telangana Panchayati Raj Department has issued a vacancy notice to fill various vacancies in the department. The latest notice issued is to replace the Junior Panchayat Secretary posts under the sports quota. The application process for a total of 172 vacancies starts today, i.e. September 18, 2021. However, the last date to apply is October 10, 2021. To submit an online application, candidates must visit epanchayat.telengana.gov.in. Then click on the Direct Recruitment of Junior Panchayat Secretaries under the Sport Quota link. The tsrecruitment.in page opens. Fill in the required information to apply online. Then upload the sports performance certificates along with the required forms. Please note that the candidate’s photo and signature must be uploaded in JPEG format while the certificates must be in PDF format. After that, go to the payment gateway where candidates can pay the application fee. After successful payment, the completed application form will be generated. Candidates should carefully note the application number and print the application form for future reference. Before submitting the application form, candidates must carefully go through the eligibility criteria as stated in the official notice. Since these posts will be filled under the sports quota, the candidates must excel in various sports such as hockey, volleyball, handball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, kabaddi, etc. In addition, the candidate must have a graduate degree. In terms of age requirements, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 44. Candidates belonging to the categories SC, ST and OBC will receive an age relaxation until 05 years. Similarly, ex-military candidates will be given 03 years and Divyangs 10 years of relaxation. The monthly consolidated fee is Rs 28,719. As for the application fee, applicants of General and BC (Creamy) category are required to pay Rs 800 while candidates for SC, ST and OBC (Non-creamy) category are required to pay Rs 400 as application fee. The exam centers include Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar. The written exam will consist of two papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 will cover topics such as general studies and mental skills, culture and history of Telangana. Similarly, Paper 2 will include topics such as Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018; rural development programs and other government schemes at central and state level. Each paper will contain 100 questions. The duration for each paper is 2 hours while the total points for both is 200. Please note that the minimum qualifying grade for any paper is 35. The language of the question paper is Telugu, English and Urdu. click here to get the direct link for notification click here apply online Subscribe for the latest updates

