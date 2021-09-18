Comeback Crew Completes 8-5 Conquest of Cubs





Box score Long-time friend Zach Davies came into town with the visiting Chicago Cubs Friday night to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, restraining his former team at first. There were a slew of hit baseballs, but the Brewers went nine-up, nine-down in the first three innings of the game. Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser worked around some traffic at first, but matched his counterpart with three outs to start the game. In the fourth, both pitchers succumbed. It started with Houser in the top half. He walked Ian Happ to start, then back-to-back singles scored with one out of the first run of the game. A fielder’s choice and error by Eduardo Escobar led to another run coming home. Sergio Alcantara singled in another run, then a wild pitch by Houser brought in one more to make it 4-0. It could have been worse, but Alcantara was thrown out at the plate in the inning, trying to score on a grounder to short stop by Davies. Milwaukee answered in the bottom half. Kolten Wong doubled to start the inning, then moved to third base on a single by Escobar. A single by Christian Yelich brought Milwaukee on the board at 4-1, then Omar Narvaez walked to load the bases. Luis Urias singled to bring in two of the runners to make it 4-3. Each team added a single tie in the fifth, with Frank Schwindel hitting a solo homer off Houser, and Urias getting a basesloaded walk off Codi Heuer in the bottom half to bring in a run. Housers day ended after four-plus innings, as he gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Hunter Strickland worked his way through fifth, then gave way to the suddenly sensational Aaron Ashby for some lengthy auxiliary work. AA split the Cubbies for three innings, gave up three harmless basehits, struckout five and walked no batter. That set the stage for Milwaukee to sprint ahead in the bottom of the eighth. The frame started off innocently enough, with Jackie Bradley Jr. who struckout, Luis Urias singled and then Jace Peterson snorted. But with two outs, Milwaukee began to rally. Dan Vogelbach walked and was caught by Pablo Reyes. That would be very important, as Lorenzo Cain blew a single to the right. Urias rushed home to even the game at 5-5, and Reyes made the aggressive run from first to third on the hit. It was a close play at third base and one that challenged the Cubs via instant replay, but the safe call for Reyes at third base was eventually confirmed. Cain stole second base, then Luke Maile walked to load the bases. That brought in Wong, who broke the dead heat with a single to the middle that scored a pair to make it 7-5. Dillon Maples then came on for the Cubs, walking a pair and scoring a run on a wild pitch before finally recording the last out of the inning and sending things to the ninth with a score of 8- 5. That would be where the game ended when Josh Hader threw a scoreless inning to sign his 32nd save of the season. The Brewers now have 90 full-year wins and can play 7-8 in their last 15 games to set a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was also their 10th consecutive win over the Cubs, only the second time in franchise history that the Brewers have defeated an individual opponent in more than 10 games (Pittsburgh, 2008). The Brewers were officially able to secure a postseason berth on Saturday with a win and loss to the Padres and Reds. It will be Corbin Burnes against Justin Steele in game two, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:15 PM center stage.

