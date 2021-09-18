Afghanistan cricket chief calls on ECB to host home games in England

Cricket leaders from Afghanistan have called on the Cricket Board of England and Wales to support their development of the sport in the country by holding matches on English grounds.

Afghan Cricket Board chief Hamid Shinwari hopes to visit the UK next year when travel normalizes and sign a memorandum of understanding with the ECB to play matches, against neutral opponents, in this country with a large Afghan community.

Afghanistan uses Sharjah as a home base and will continue to do so, but they see aid from England as essential to sporting growth. However, the ECB’s support will almost certainly only happen if the ACB and the Taliban government commit to playing women’s cricket. Even then, guidance from the British government would be needed. For example, England has not played a bilateral series with Zimbabwe since 2004 because of the political relations between the two countries.

England have only played Afghanistan twice, both in World Cups, and there are no plans for further matches. We plan to visit the UK next year and hopefully sign an MOU with Afghanistan to play regular series with an international team (in England). This would give us a big boost and support the youth of Afghanistan,” Shinwari said.

There is still doubt as to whether the Afghanistans Test match will take place in Hobart in November and the International Cricket Council is considering a ban on Afghanistan unless there is clarity about the future of women’s cricket.

Our female players are still here – they haven’t left Afghanistan, most of them are in Kabul or the other provinces. We want to build cricket for girls, we are committed to building facilities so they can play as long as our cultural requirements are met, Shinwari said.

England’s tour to Pakistan is expected to be canceled on Saturday after an emergency meeting of the ECB. New Zealand flew out of Pakistan on Friday after the abrupt suspension of their tour due to security threats against the team.

English men and women will arrive in Pakistan on October 11 for a series of white ball matches.

New Zealand has declined to share information about the specific security threat with Pakistan, but one of its government officials confirmed it was concerned about an attack on the team as it traveled from the hotel to the ground in Rawalpindi.

Afghan cricket chief has toughest job in world cricket

By Nick Hoult

There can be no harder job in world cricket right now than running the Afghanistan Cricket Board in Kabul.

The armed guards sent by the Taliban to protect the ACB offices in the early days of their takeover have withdrawn as the city calms down, but those trying to keep cricket going in Afghanistan are being pulled by two very powerful troops.

International opinion was all but condensed this week when Afghanistan was accused by seven UN human rights experts of gender apartheid for not allowing women to play cricket for their country. The Hobart test match with Australia in late November – Afghanistan’s first against a Western country – is at stake with Cricket Australia under mounting pressure to call it off.

Closer to home for Hamid Shinwari, the chief executive of the ACB, the new government in Kabul is navigating and seeking to build a supportive working relationship with the Taliban to advance Afghan cricket while addressing the complex changing cultural policies of the new countries. fight rulers who will influence women’s cricket and influence the future of the country at the ICC table.

Shinwari, trained in Australia and in his third stint with the ACB, spoke to me from Kabul late last week. He says the national team is at their training camp in Jalalabad preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup – for which they were one of eight automatic qualifiers – and under-16 cricket has also started again. He hoped that girls’ cricket would soon be played at school level again. But since we spoke, the Taliban has announced the reopening of secondary schools, but only for boys. The ACB’s Twenty20 competition had to be postponed because banks aren’t open so it’s impossible to fund the teams and pay the players, then there’s the constant worry of being shunned by the cricketing world and losing vital ICC funding , as geopolitical issues above play the minds of the ACB.