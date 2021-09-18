Sports
Tottenham hosts world’s first net zero carbon elite football match as sports teams seek sustainable solutions
World leaders will meet at the international COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November, where they will discuss how the entire world can become net zero, that is when the amount of greenhouse gases emitted does not exceed the amount removed from the atmosphere. That requires entire countries to make that promise, and that companies and events such as major sports competitions must also become climate neutral.
Fans are encouraged to cycle or use public transport to get to the game, while all food served at the stadium will be sustainable and plant-based options will also be available.
Sky says the remaining emissions will be offset by its reforestation projects in East Africa and the creation of new British forests. Tottenham and Sky have also pledged to plant trees near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this year.
But is the math right?
Add to Zero
Climate experts say that while the message and goal of reaching net zero is worthy, the use of biofuels, the switch from plastic to cardboard and compensation are largely plaster solutions to a much larger political and business crisis surrounding the rampant use of fossil fuels in the world. world .
“We know that top-level sport has a profound impact on people’s behavior,” Andrew Simms, coordinator of the Rapid Transition Alliance and co-director of the New Weather Institute, told CNN Sport.
“The fact that they’re talking about these issues around nutrition, around food, around emphasizing the use of buses over private cars is an incredibly important signal about the kind of behavior change we need to make.”
“It often promises to remove the emissions from that once stable carbon store by planting trees. But as we’ve seen even in the past year, some of those trees that are planted can just die as a natural process; they can’t reach maturity.” ; they can catch fire and burn down, as has happened with some compensatory schemes.”
“So they’re unreliable, the calculus is very shaky in terms of how they can potentially remove carbon from the atmosphere, and it hasn’t solved the problem of you putting the pollution into the atmosphere in the first place. It’s kind if sort of a carbon whitewash rather than an actual solution to the problem.”
Sky told CNN it measured baseline emissions for a Premier League game and then looked at ways to reduce emissions from travel, energy and fuel consumption and food. It works with Natural Capital Partners and RSK to collect and verify their data.
But when asked if Sky would make its findings public or share it with CNN after the game, they said they wouldn’t.
And therein lies half the problem. Compensation can be effective depending on how many trees are planted, what type, and where they are. And there must be a role for compensation to reach net zero, according to forestry scientist Louis Verchot, head of the Land Restoration Group at the International Center for Tropical Agriculture.
“Leadership like this is required and Tottenham’s efforts to reduce their environmental impact are commendable. It’s great that Tottenham Hotspur and Sky are working to make the game with Chelsea a net emissions game. We have more of this kind of initiatives needed to show what’s possible,” he told CNN.
“Hopefully they will make their actions transparent and the compensatory results traceable. A match that is close to zero is a great start, but it is only one match and so it is only a start. The latest results from the IPCC make it clear that we entire economic enterprises to net zero in the next decade.”
Calls to cut emissions-heavy sponsors
Spurs have already been named the Premier League’s greenest team, a title it earned in January in recognition of sustainable measures implemented around the club: a stadium that runs 100 percent on renewable energy, players’ shirts made from recycled plastic bottles and restrictions on single-use plastics.
As for Sky, the #GameZero initiative aligns with a commitment announced last year to become carbon neutral by 2030.
In CUP26, fans from 49 professional clubs – including Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham – will earn points for their teams through various activities designed to reduce their carbon footprint, including eating meat-free meals or a screenless evening, with the top scoring team to win the CUP26 trophy in the first week of the COP26 summit.
CUP26 arguably highlights one of #GameZero’s most important goals: to encourage fans to reduce their carbon footprint – a responsibility that many other sports teams have taken on as well.
“I think that platform is just completely unparalleled, the audience’s attention is completely unparalleled.”
According to Hanczor, there are still barriers preventing sports teams from going green, including access to clean energy grids, the need to heat or cool indoor venues, and the ever-present hurdle of air travel.
“We don’t have an option at this point to create a fully renewable powered flight — that’s just not realistic,” Hanczor said.
“Because there’s no option to make that switch, it becomes very difficult for people to reduce emissions in that sense, and so you look at the compensatory side or you look at reducing flying.”
And as for football in Europe, Simms notes that the sport can do more from a sponsorship standpoint.
“I think one of the other issues for the game, which is a bit of a blind spot right now, is the sheer number of sponsors and advertisers representing carbon-rich goods and services… the airlines and the major SUV car manufacturers that sponsor the game,” he said.
“I’d say that’s a place football should look at. It should look like taking big polluters out of advertising and sponsorship within the game.”
Football goes vegan
Tottenham is not the only team concerned with reducing emissions and sustainability.
At Forest Green, the team bus and lawnmower are both fully electric, which is a cleaner option than biofuels, as long as the electricity is renewable. The grass on the pitch is free of pesticides, the players’ shirts and shin guards are made from biodegradable bamboo and the food served on match days is completely free of animal products.
It’s an approach that has led to chanting from opponents and resistance from fans – one said the club is “pushing too much on the vegan agenda” – but also a wave of support from the club and the local community.
“We are aware that we are not wagging our fingers with anyone. We do not want to be preachy,” Forest Green owner Dale Vince told CNN in 2019.
“All we can do is live our lives and educate people who want to be educated. For every fan we lose, we have won ten. Our attendance numbers are unprecedented.”
“Sometimes it takes just one person with a profile and a following among the young to change expectations, or introduce new ideas to make something that once seemed the preserve of some scientists and policy nerds, something we should all think about.” says Simms.
“I think sport can play a big role in this.”
