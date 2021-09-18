Tokyo Olympics justify FIH’s special treatment of Indian hockey

In 2013, after the sport narrowly dodged an Olympic punch, a desperate International Hockey Federation (FIH) immediately turned to India for help and assistance.

Eight years later, both smiling for India, the performance of the men’s and women’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics could be the springboard for future success; for the FIH it could be a financial turning point, at least they hope. And hockey, which was nearly dropped from the Tokyo Olympics, may have secured its place in future Games.

There is now much more attention for hockey in India. And that’s good for international hockey, good for the FIH, said Thierry Weil, chief executive of the world bodies.

In 2013, the mood in India and the world was not so optimistic. In February of that year, six months after the London Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) assessed all 26 sports on its schedule against 39 criteria, including popularity, ratings and ticket sales. The goal of the exercise was to remove the sports that performed worst on these counts from the Tokyo Olympics. Hockey almost survived that test.

In an instant, Leandro Negre, a Spanish hockey Olympian who was the FIH president at the time, looked to India. India is very important to keep world hockey alive, Negre said a day after the IOC vote in 2013.

But Indian hockey itself was dormant and forgotten. During that period, the team finished 12th out of 12 teams in London and was ranked so low that it failed to make the roster for a number of major international competitions.

Poor FIH and struggling India entered into a marriage of convenience. Sensing the commercial potential, the FIH took a step that is rare in an international sport: hosting one major tournament in one country every year. Not only that, the rules were modified in some cases to accommodate India in major international tournaments.

In this way, India got the chance to play with the world’s best teams every year, something they longed for. The team improved year after year, winning the junior men’s World Cup in 2016 and some players of that team became the heroes of the bronze medal winning side in Tokyo.

In the boardroom

As India’s performance improved, so did its influence on the administrative and commercial sides. Today, half of the FIH sponsors are Indian companies and the president is also from India Narinder Batra. But despite the fact that the Indian hockey team made rapid progress, the world organization had a hard time maximizing its revenue. In January of this year, the FIH was reported to have made a loss of $715,000 in 2019.

Weil hopes Indian teams’ performance will help them sign one or two commercial contracts.

(With) the increase in the appeal of hockey in India, I’m sure we’ll talk more with companies for sponsorship, said Weil, former FIFA marketing director.

The performance of the Indian team (in Tokyo) will allow more people to play, which works well for us. Many viewing figures, also in Germany, were the highest for hockey matches, which we are not used to. That shows the potential of hockey and we can attract more international brands, adds Weil.

Viewing figures will become crucial when a rating for the Tokyo Olympics is held as all events were held without spectators due to Covid-19 protocols. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, hockey struggled to fill the stands and most games were played in half-empty stadiums. But in Tokyo, hockey seems to have attracted a good crowd.

In Belgium, the gold medal match between the eventual champions and Australia was watched by 266,000 people, the second most heptathlon gold medalist Nafissatou Thiams on August 5, which attracted 287,000 viewers, according to Hockey Belgium. In Germany, Weil says, local media reported that the match between them and the Netherlands had the most viewership on TV in all sports involving the country’s athletes.

The viewing figures would of course also be high in India. I’m sure our ratings are much better than the previous Olympics. Maybe at the end of the year we can make comparisons (with earlier editions), Weil says.

Cash cow

In Europe, more eyeballs didn’t directly lead to more revenue, meaning the FIH keeps coming back to India with its large-scale events. India has hosted two of the last three Men’s World Cups and will host the FIH flagship tournament again in 2023. million Swiss Francs as a guaranteed profit from the event, 1.5 million more than Belgium.

Weil says they want to be careful they don’t come to India with everything and people aren’t interested anymore. Instead, he says the FIH now hopes to raise the standard of teams like South Korea, Japan, South Africa and others through its new tournament, the Nations Cup.

In recent years there has been too much monopoly in the high (ranked) teams. It will be good for hockey if we mix it up and get teams like Japan, South Africa, South Korea and others to compete for podiums in the Olympics like India has done, Weil says.

In any case, Weil does not have to put out multiple fires. There was growing speculation that the FIH and IOC wanted to make five-on-five hockey an Olympic sport. But with a bronze medal and fourth place, it’s hoped that the IOC, which is seen as an attempt to court the massive Indian market, will keep the 11-a-side format intact, given current levels of interest. in the country.

The popularity of hockey has increased with this. I think the FIH is very happy with what has happened because I think we won’t have to worry about our Olympic status in the coming years, said former Indian women’s team coach Sjoerd Marijne in an Indian Express last month. Idea Exchange.

It’s almost as if the sport has come full circle since 2013. Nor is Weil downplaying the importance of India’s performance to the health of world hockey. If it’s good for India, it’s good for the FIH.