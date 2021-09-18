Dundee Utd v Dundee: things to watch out for in the derby

Event location: Tannadice Date: Sunday 19 September Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

More than five years have passed since one of the best days in Dundee’s recent history and one of the worst in Dundee United’s.

The ‘Doon Derby’ at Dens Park in May 2016 was the last top-level meeting of the two teams, a game in which the hosts came from behind to officially – and gleefully – condemn their city rivals to inevitable relegation.

Sunday brings the next Premiership iteration of the rivalry to a beating Tannadice after a handful of League Cup and Championship drafts in the intervening years.

United had the upper hand in those five games, winning three and losing one, but what will be the main problems if the derby is played on a bigger stage this weekend?

Short trip, long scoreless run for Dundee

It’s been 17 years since Dundee last won, with Steve Lovell and John Sutton scoring in a 2-1 top-level win under Jim Duffy.

And the 10 encounters in Tannadice since then have ranged from unfortunate to unspeakable for the Dens Park side, with United handing them six times on two punitive occasions and rattling three times at a few others.

“I think it’s hanging over our heads,” said manager James McPake, a man with his own painful derby background, having smashed his knee in one skirmish.

“I’m not going to stand here and lie… we want to be the Dundee team that breaks that. That’s the carrot for us.”

Can courts use derby to boost reputation?

While McPake is a veteran of these games, both as a player and as a manager, United counterpart Thomas Courts will experience the feverish, mind-blowing match for the first time.

The 40-year-old’s appointment in the summer was met with some skepticism, but a derby win would further cap a quietly encouraging start to his tenure and bolster his foothold among supporters.

Perhaps more pertinently, it would also break open a seven-point gap between the sides and keep United at the center of the division.

“We are the club that has prevailed in recent history and we want to keep that,” said Courts.

“Dundee will be well aware that they don’t have a win in the league and we could have easily been in double digits in terms of points which is a testament to the way we are playing. The fact that we are there being disappointed is progress for me.”

Will big names shine on a big occasion?

There is still uncertainty about the involvement of Dundee totem Charlie Adam, who has been choking to play in the derby since joining his youth team, but there is no shortage of celebrated figures in the squad. Indeed, long-serving midfielder Paul McGowan described it as the best he’s been a part of in his seven years with Dens.

Leigh Griffiths made his first appearance last weekend since returning from Celtic on loan and is likely to make his derby debut, and fellow forward Jason Cummings could find himself in the same position, with both having thrived in similar matches before.

“We definitely have the players to play in these kinds of games,” said an emboldened McPake. “I think almost everyone has played in some kind of derby – the Old Firm, in the Dundee derby, huge play-off games for this club a few months ago.

“You have to take the opportunity because it can get the better of people, but we are fully convinced that we have a team of players with the right mindset and character to go down and get a positive result.”

How do United solve the goalkeeper’s dilemma?

McPake has been having some mischief in recent days, toying with Courts having to make a decision about who to start in goal.

Will he continue with Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson? Or bring Benji Siegrist – widely regarded as one of the best in the league – back after a knee injury? It’s hardly a choice between two error-prone kids, but there will be some control over who gets the responsibility on Sunday.

Not that Courts shows any sign of being disturbed by McPake’s mind games. “It’s a big problem to have and a nice, positive challenge for me in my first derby,” he said.

“Out of respect for them it is a difficult decision, but I am proud to be decisive and I feel more than comfortable making a big decision in the best interests of the team.”

Emotional opportunity for the city

A statue commemorating iconic former United manager Jim McLean will be displayed for the first time in public outside Tannadice on Sunday, and a packed crowd of about 13,000 will be asked to pay their respects with a minute of applause.

Despite that, McLean – who died in December – is the most important architect of United’s history, he also spent time at Dens and played an important role in the city’s modern identity.

In their more reflective moments, even some Dundee fans will admit that his achievements in continental competition gave their city a broader identity and showed that people like her could make their mark on the world.

“He has put United on the European and global map, so I feel privileged and honored to lead this club because of what he has accomplished for me,” Courts said. “You feel his legacy every day.”