Test cricket and the English: your test for our cotton natives!

There is something I have realized about Test cricket and the English. It is sacred to them. As sacred as The Empire, the Netflix show The Crown of Downton Abbey. Test cricket, for the English in circa 2021, is the ultimate pinnacle of British old stuff Pimms No.1, the gin-based fruit cup; the lush green, the flannel white, slowly flapping, the sunset on the red ball, Lords, a thoughtful defensive shot, BBC radio commentary. All from a world 100 years ago when they ruled the world.

They love it. If emotion is shown while watching a test match, it is manifested by a silent ahem, when, for example, a fielder dies due to cardiac arrest.

And we played them all summer. The loudest, richest cricket nation in the world where Test cricket is watched by grandpas and homeless people. Value

siren reigns every second, when the viewer isn’t inundated by 11 Byju ads as the bowler takes his run, and the slowest applause is a cheerleader doing headstands.

The aggression of this new Indian cricket team probably stems from the grief of not being able to take loaded weapons onto the pitch to respond to the slightest English sleds. We took a 19th century Victorian game and turned it into a 21st century Noida traffic battle.

It was only a matter of time before the two worlds and the two types of cricket collided. And it happened, aptly, during the decisive India-England fifth test at Old Trafford, Manchester. And gorgeous, with Ravi Shastri (of course) in the mix.

Canceling a test match against the English is like desecrating a statue of Winston Churchill. The fact that the English Cricket Council has not declared war is testament to the fact that India is now the old East India Company and that unlike during the British Empire, all cricket money now flows from west to east. Or at least east enough to Dubai, which is basically Mumbai-minus-Covid. That’s what makes the BCCI, Robert Clive, I guess.

And if the battle at the last Test at Lords was indeed the Battle of Palashi that cricket watchers on both sides are still pushing for Plassey, the equivalent of Gloucester Glau-chester, then it is the English cricket council that has now been colonised, leaving India the new ruler of the cricket empire. Colonial masters, however, must commit colonial atrocities, which we now gleefully do by canceling Tests.

Blaming the coaches Covid for going to his book event, or the physio touching the players all the time (sic) are nice excuses. The real reason, apparently obvious, is that the money mountain that is the IPL will not be disturbed to please English nostalgic lovers, even if it means abruptly leaving the cricket pitch with the bat and the ball because you own both. (By the way, we should celebrate any contact Ravi Shastri has with books.)

There was no better example of IPL domination in world cricket than when the IPL teams sent private planes to fetch their players from England to Dubai, while the English cricketers went home cranky, with an outdated idea of ​​playing for their honor. country (suddenly England, not Great Britain), in overcrowded local trains.

The BCCI and its national (men’s) team are now like Imperial Rome. And anyone who doesn’t bow to them will go bankrupt. Or dead. If we do indeed have so much power in world cricket, why limit ourselves by canceling just one test? Why not keep all the other cricket boards on their toes by not knowing what we could do during a future foreign series?

Maybe in the middle of the next Australia series we can declare that day 3 will be for Bollywood dancing and all Australian players will have to participate. Or during a test, the entire Indian team goes to a sauna. With no one to oppose this, the future of Test cricket is promising.

The writer played his stand-up show, Democracy and Disco Dancing, at the Soho Theatre, London, on September 6-11, the week the Old Trafford Test was cancelled. very suspicious

