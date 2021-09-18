Sports
Test cricket and the English: your test for our cotton natives!
They love it. If emotion is shown while watching a test match, it is manifested by a silent ahem, when, for example, a fielder dies due to cardiac arrest.
And we played them all summer. The loudest, richest cricket nation in the world where Test cricket is watched by grandpas and homeless people. Value
siren reigns every second, when the viewer isn’t inundated by 11 Byju ads as the bowler takes his run, and the slowest applause is a cheerleader doing headstands.
The aggression of this new Indian cricket team probably stems from the grief of not being able to take loaded weapons onto the pitch to respond to the slightest English sleds. We took a 19th century Victorian game and turned it into a 21st century Noida traffic battle.
It was only a matter of time before the two worlds and the two types of cricket collided. And it happened, aptly, during the decisive India-England fifth test at Old Trafford, Manchester. And gorgeous, with Ravi Shastri (of course) in the mix.
Canceling a test match against the English is like desecrating a statue of Winston Churchill. The fact that the English Cricket Council has not declared war is testament to the fact that India is now the old East India Company and that unlike during the British Empire, all cricket money now flows from west to east. Or at least east enough to Dubai, which is basically Mumbai-minus-Covid. That’s what makes the BCCI, Robert Clive, I guess.
And if the battle at the last Test at Lords was indeed the Battle of Palashi that cricket watchers on both sides are still pushing for Plassey, the equivalent of Gloucester Glau-chester, then it is the English cricket council that has now been colonised, leaving India the new ruler of the cricket empire. Colonial masters, however, must commit colonial atrocities, which we now gleefully do by canceling Tests.
Blaming the coaches Covid for going to his book event, or the physio touching the players all the time (sic) are nice excuses. The real reason, apparently obvious, is that the money mountain that is the IPL will not be disturbed to please English nostalgic lovers, even if it means abruptly leaving the cricket pitch with the bat and the ball because you own both. (By the way, we should celebrate any contact Ravi Shastri has with books.)
There was no better example of IPL domination in world cricket than when the IPL teams sent private planes to fetch their players from England to Dubai, while the English cricketers went home cranky, with an outdated idea of playing for their honor. country (suddenly England, not Great Britain), in overcrowded local trains.
The BCCI and its national (men’s) team are now like Imperial Rome. And anyone who doesn’t bow to them will go bankrupt. Or dead. If we do indeed have so much power in world cricket, why limit ourselves by canceling just one test? Why not keep all the other cricket boards on their toes by not knowing what we could do during a future foreign series?
Maybe in the middle of the next Australia series we can declare that day 3 will be for Bollywood dancing and all Australian players will have to participate. Or during a test, the entire Indian team goes to a sauna. With no one to oppose this, the future of Test cricket is promising.
The writer played his stand-up show, Democracy and Disco Dancing, at the Soho Theatre, London, on September 6-11, the week the Old Trafford Test was cancelled. very suspicious
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/your-test-for-our-cotton-natives/articleshow/86321882.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]