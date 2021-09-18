Lessons in Vanderbilt Football: Colorado State 2021

Clark Lea earned his first win as Vanderbilts head coach. The Commodores won in a way they have not historically had by coming back from a 14-0 deficit towards the end of the 2nd quarter and then survived a late tying Colorado State TD with a game-winning FG with just 19 seconds left. Vanderbilt fans know that both situations are normally disastrous. The game usually spirals out of control, or the late draw leaves the team deflated en route to a loss. Colorado State is not a good opponent and they have done a lot to get the game in the hands of Vanderbilts. Whether they are worse than ETSU is up for debate, especially when you consider road race versus home race. Anyway, there were things to learn.

Lessons we know well

The line of attack must be protected. This position group still has a long way to go. They may be able to grow as the season progresses, but player Joey Lynch will have to work around them until then. He succeeded in the second half. The key was the short pass that rendered the passing rush useless. An attacking player can dictate a defense that way. If the opposing team knows they can’t reach the passer, they usually stop bringing extra bodies and try to use cover to force the QB to hold onto the ball. This can also make it easier, especially in zone schedules, to open some lanes. It remains to be seen whether Vanderbilt can make similar concepts successful against better opposition. If they can’t, we’ll see more football like the first half and most of ETSU.

Lessons we learn

Special teams will be a strength this season. For a team that needs to find every possible advantage, special teams are crucial. They showed up in Fort Collins. Joseph Bulovas hit the 38-yard FG to win the game with just 19 seconds left in regulation, earning him the SEC’s Co-Special Teamer of the Week. Harrison Smith’s gun leg took full advantage of the thin air to launch points high and far. Steady special teams may matter as some of the later points come to fruition.

Ken Seals can find a rhythm in this offense. We saw him do it last year but it never happened against ETSU and it looked like it was never going to happen for 28 minutes against the Rams. Seals was 10/17 in the first half for 92 yards and a TD. He carried the ball 5 times for -14 yards, including 3 in sacks. The final drive of the half really backed up those stats as Seals went 4/7 for 48 yards and the score. He looked very uncomfortable to fall back and missed a lot on outside throws. In the second half, the sophomore passer would go 17/25 for 146 yards and another TD. He was not fired and carried the ball 4 times for 14 yards. The biggest difference was just settling down a bit and being willing to take a hit to make a game while trusting that his teammates would make plays for him. Rather than miss high and wide, Seals had enough confidence, especially in Chris Pierce and Will Sheppard, to lay the ball up so they would snag. Ken really got rolling when Lynch went to the short, fast pass as well. Then he opened downfield. The swagger and confidence must spill over into the Stanford game for a good start.

A big part of Seals’ feeling about throwing some jump balls was Chris Pierce Mossing making a CB and then making a spectacular tight rope, jumping catch. Will Sheppard had a few chances to climb the ladder, but he was hindered twice and was called up to theoretically push off. Height, like speed, can be very difficult to combat. As a defender it is not very useful to know that the ball is coming your way if the man covering you can reach it much earlier than you. Better turns could make it harder, but relying on Pierce and Sheppard to win some dogfights could yield some big moves for an attack that’s starving for them.

ReMahn Davis offers a reliable option in the running game. Davis doesn’t have the same explosiveness as KeShawn Vaughn, but he showed the same suddenness to the gap that made Vaughn so dangerous with his speed. The most impressive stat for Davis from CSU is perhaps 0, as in 0 negative rushes. The Vanderbilts post carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage once. With the shaky offensive line, it speaks to Davis’s ability to find every fold and get back to at least the LOS. The running game was at its best in zone concepts where Davis found and punched holes as they opened, not relying on our OL to clear the path through a specific hole.

Lessons for further study

How much of the improvement from week 1 to week 2 was due to playing a potentially worse opponent? Improvement is easy to find when the yardstick gets shorter. However, the offense took the form we were told to expect and seems to suit the staff best. The defense upheld their orders and did their job. None of that was consistently present in Week 1, although the defense wasn’t particularly bad against ETSU. It may seem minimal, but those are the keys to getting the most out of the talent on this team. Starting there and then building from this foundation is about the best we can hope for from Team 1.

What will Mike Wright’s role be now? After a first half where many fans were ready to see another QB, Ken Seals came alive (but still wasn’t his best) to win the match. I still think using Wright as a change of pace is the best option for the Commodores. However, it should be a spot service, not full discs. Build the attack entirely on Sealss’ skills, but get a pack of plays specifically for Wright. It’s a tricky balance, especially when the Wright pack is rolling in a game where Seals might be struggling. Seals must be the starter AND undisputed QB1.

Can Vanderbilt generate some momentum from last Saturday and use it to start strong today? In-game, Vanderbilt kept finding plays to fuel the comeback, but it took a few tries for the engine to finally fire up. The Rams missed a FG. Nothing. The defense held out to force a punt. Nothing. CSU missed a second FG. A little bit of life from the sidelines, but nothing on the pitch. Then Allan George partially blocked a punt to give Vanderbilt a good fielding position that was taken advantage of for the first Commodore TD of the season. The attack stopped again every 2 . to startnd half, but Jaylen Mahoney’s dive intercept was like lighter fluid. Vanderbilt would score a TD, force a punt and score another TD. Things slowed down after the 3rd TD, but the bike never seemed to die. Not even when CSU scored the tying TD. Seals and his company calmly marched off the field, preparing Joseph Bulovas for his successful game-winning FG. The Commodores need to keep the spark burning and not have to restart the engine every game as they struggle through a slow start.

With the strongest opponent so far in the season coming to Nashville, we should be learning a lot about this team tonight. Perhaps most importantly, maybe in week 1 and/or 2 we’ll find out what things were true about this team but are no longer true. I expect this to be the case very often this season. Year 1 of a new coach is usually a time when a team is volatile.