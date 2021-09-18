Forest Hills Stadium hosts Davis Cup tie for first time since 1959

A week has passed since the United States Open electrified the tennis world with its mesmerizing unpredictability and rejuvenated fan base. But unknown to many, top tennis in New York City lingered as the Davis Cup made a quiet and unusual return to the West Side Tennis Club.

Fewer than 200 lucky fans, all members of the venerable club, gathered at Queens’ nearly 100-year-old Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday to witness the first Davis Cup game since 1959.

But the American team was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, South Africa received two teams from Venezuela in search of a home. Tucked away in the leafy Forest Hills neighborhood, they found it once home to the U.S. Championships (later the U.S. Open), until the event moved three miles down the Grand Central Parkway to Flushing in 1978.

Ten days earlier, Lloyd Harris was there, playing in front of 20,000 fans at the US Open. Saturday was very different. Yes, it had some of the grandeur of the Davis Cup, there was an opening ceremony with introductions of players, flags and the national anthems of both countries, and team uniforms.