Forest Hills Stadium hosts Davis Cup tie for first time since 1959
A week has passed since the United States Open electrified the tennis world with its mesmerizing unpredictability and rejuvenated fan base. But unknown to many, top tennis in New York City lingered as the Davis Cup made a quiet and unusual return to the West Side Tennis Club.
Fewer than 200 lucky fans, all members of the venerable club, gathered at Queens’ nearly 100-year-old Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday to witness the first Davis Cup game since 1959.
But the American team was nowhere to be seen.
Instead, South Africa received two teams from Venezuela in search of a home. Tucked away in the leafy Forest Hills neighborhood, they found it once home to the U.S. Championships (later the U.S. Open), until the event moved three miles down the Grand Central Parkway to Flushing in 1978.
Ten days earlier, Lloyd Harris was there, playing in front of 20,000 fans at the US Open. Saturday was very different. Yes, it had some of the grandeur of the Davis Cup, there was an opening ceremony with introductions of players, flags and the national anthems of both countries, and team uniforms.
But the raucous and rowdy atmosphere sometimes associated with many Davis Cup games, especially in South America, was decidedly absent, at least in the opening game.
It is a very unique situation to have a tie between South Africa and Venezuela in New York, Harris said. But it’s pretty cool. It worked well for me since I’ve been here all the time. It wasn’t too hard to travel four blocks.
If the idea of two countries from different continents playing a Davis Cup tie in the ancestral home of American tennis seemed like a mismatch, so was Harris’s first meeting on the court. He had no trouble knocking out Brandon Perez, Venezuela’s No. 2 player, 6-0, 6-0, in the first game of the two-day event (play resumes on Sunday).
Perez is ranked 1,596th in the world and plays for the University of Nebraska. He knew weeks ago that he would meet Harris in the Davis Cup. Like many tennis fans, he saw Harris blast through the summer season, taking huge wins in a series, including beating Rafael Nadal in Washington before reaching the last eight in Flushing.
When Harris lost to semifinalist Alexander Zverev, he moved from an Intercontinental Hotel on the east side of Manhattan, one of the main US Open players’ hotels, to one on the west side, where the South African team’s headquarters was. He spent the last 10 days recuperating, exercising and sightseeing with his girlfriend. They rented bikes and went across the Brooklyn Bridge and cycled downtown to Central Park.
Harris, who is from Cape Town, has been in New York for a month long enough to feel like a local.
I’ve learned to be fast and drink a lot of coffee, he said, and watch out for the cyclists racing past you at 200 miles per hour. I’ve been nearly run over by cyclists about 10 times.
Under normal circumstances, Harris might have returned to South Africa right after the US Open. But South Africa has a high rate of coronavirus infections, making travel restrictions a challenge for visitors and residents traveling back and forth. (Friday and Saturday, another tie was held on neutral US soil when New Zealand played South Korea at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI).
Venezuela, meanwhile, has been banned from hosting Davis Cup matches since 2016, when the International Tennis Federation declared travel unsafe due to the political and economic situation.
I’m still waiting for the chance to play at home in front of all my friends and family, said Perez. Until then I have my parents here and my girlfriend.
In Saturday’s second singles match, South Africa’s Philip Henning defeated Venezuelan Ricardo Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4 as the small crowd came alive on a sunny, windy day that left at least one South African supporter feeling good. felt at home.
You served up a perfect South African day, said Gavin Crookes, the president of Tennis South Africa.
Venezuela was supposed to be the nominal host, but it allowed South Africa to take over and bring the West Side Tennis Club into play. Jason Weir-Smith, a former college and professional player from Johannesburg, is the club’s tennis director. Tennis South Africa reached out to him and the club was eager to host.
It had been 60 years since the club last held a Davis Cup event, Weir-Smith said. It was important for us to get back on the map.
It was also the first Davis Cup game anywhere in New York since 1981, when the US, with John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, took on Ivan Lendl and Czechoslovakia in Flushing.
Tickets for this event were not available to the public because, according to Weir-Smith, licensing, insurance and staff costs were prohibitive for Tennis South Africa, which as the host country would have been responsible for the costs. Instead, only 200 club members were allowed to enter the venue, which is more than is sometimes present for challenger events and college matches.
The game will be held on a blue hard court that was refurbished especially for the Davis Cup game in July.
Monika Jain, the president of the West Side club, was among the spectators on Saturday. She watched from metal benches after playing a game of tennis at one of the clubs with many grass, clay and hard courts.
It’s very exciting for us to be able to hold this event here, said Jain. With our proximity to the US Open, we believe we can do more of this in the future.
The West Side Tennis Club, with its iconic Tudor clubhouse, hosted the U.S. Championships from 1915 to 1977 and saw some of the sport’s greatest players, including Bill Tilden, Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Althea Gibson, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert win titles.
It represents another era in professional tennis, when the game was dominated by international elites. This weekend, however, it served as a temporary landing site for some temporary tennis homeless.
We would love to play for our people, but unfortunately we haven’t had that opportunity in recent years, said Rodriguez. On the other hand, it is very special for me to play in such a historic location. You can feel the history and the great moments that happened here. To be a small part of the new history makes me proud.
