Al-Mohannadi candidate for Asian table tennis presidency





Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) president Khalil Ahmed al-Mohannadi announced yesterday that he will compete for the chairmanship of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) later this month.

The election will be held during the ATTU Congress held on the sidelines of the Asian Table Tennis Championships, which will be held at Lusail Multipurpose Hall from September 28 to October 5. Al-Mohannadi is also the president of the Arab Table Tennis Federations and the first vice president of the ATTU and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

“I will compete for the presidency in Congress, which will also elect the vice president. The Asian Congress will also decide on regional representatives,” al-Mohannadi said yesterday.

Speaking about the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships, al-Mohannadi said it was an honor to host the big event again for Qatar after the 2000 edition. “We are proud to host the Asian Championships as Qatar is one of only 7 countries to have hosted this event in its 49-year history. Qatar is the only country in the West Asian region to host this major competition,” he said. ‘Ready to host WTT Star Contender’

Meanwhile, al-Mohannadi said Qatar was ready to host the second edition of the WTT Star Contender series.

More than 70 athletes from around the world will start their campaign from the singles and doubles qualifying rounds, which take place on Monday and Tuesday at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

The winners of the qualifying draw will then advance to the main round, which will be held September 22-25.

Al-Mohannadi explained that the organizing committee finalized all arrangements well in advance, drawing on their experience hosting the first edition of the event in March earlier this year.

“We are honored to host the WTT Star Contender for the second time in a row, building the confidence of the international sports community in Qatar’s organizational capabilities,” he said.

Al-Mohannadi said the health bubble system will be strictly enforced for the tournament, with officials from the Ministry of Health, ITTF and QTTA coordinating. He also revealed that the event will only be open to players and officials who have been fully vaccinated and that they will undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival at the airport.

WTT Star Contender Doha follows the highly successful WTT Contender Budapest, the first ever WTT event in Europe. Qatar’s third WTT event in 2021 will offer 600 ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking points and a prize pool of $200,000.

WTT Star Contender events are in the third tier of the WTT series as part of the revamped event structure created by WTT, a commercial and events subsidiary of the ITTF.

Finland’s Benedek Olah and Singapore’s Clarence Chew are two of the 47 challengers in the men’s singles qualifying draw.

In the women’s singles qualifier, French teenager Prithika Pavade, Indian Reeth Tennison and Ukraine’s Solomiya Brateyko are among the 25 hopeful athletes vying for a place in the main draw.

Lusail Multipurpose Hall will host the WTT Star Contender Series and Asian Table Tennis Championships for the next two weeks.

