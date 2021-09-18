Indians vs. Yankees – Game Recap – September 17, 2021

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber kept Cleveland’s bats as still as he usually is.

Kluber pitched against the team that helped him become a star, allowed four singles in six innings to win for the first time in nearly four months, and the New York Yankees climbed back to playoff position with an 8-0 loss to the Indians on Friday night.

Typical of the reserved Klubot, he didn’t think it was special to face the Indians.

That would have been a selfish approach, especially the position we were in, he said. It doesn’t matter if I pitch against a former team or someone else.

Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who… tied their season high with five home runs.

With 14 games to go, New York moved half a game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wildcard, half a game behind Boston. The Yankees are only 30-37 vs. the AL East, but 47-28 against other teams.

After Thursday’s loss at Baltimore, the Yankees’ eighth in which they squandered a lead in the last inning, they knew they were running out of time to rebound. Gardner spoke to the team after Friday’s win about the need to quickly refocus.

This time of the year it’s important to just slow down the game and realize we still have a great opportunity ahead of us, don’t think too far ahead,” he said.

Kluber (5-3) gave up four hits, struckout four, walked twice and hit a batter with a pitch to escape a two-to-nil-problem in the third and fifth inning.

He set the tone for us tonight, Judge said. We kind of fed on his energy.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Kluber was 98-58 for the Indians from 2011-19 and won a pair of AL Cy Young Awards.

He missed most of 2019 and 20 with injuries and rebounded to pitch a no-hitter for the Yankees in Texas on May 19. He left his next appearance with a strained right shoulder and didn’t return until August 30, coming in 0-1. his first three starts back.

“I was looking forward to it after being his teammate for so long,” said Cleveland’s Roberto Prez, his former catcher. It was fun. He looked great today, just like himself.

Kluber struckout 18 of the 23 batters, including his first 10.

He looked like he did when he threw a no-hitter against us, said Gallo, who was traded to the Yankees in July. Not knowing what he’s going to throw in a count, balls moving all over the plate.

Kluber threw 61 of 95 strike pitches while mixing 31 curveballs, 31 cutters, 16 sinkers, 16 changeups and just one fastball. Batters were 0 for 6 against his cutter.

I thought things were really good and the commandos were getting better,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. I still think there’s another level for him to go to.”

Cleveland’s leadoff batters reached base in four of the first six innings, but the much-maligned New York defense turned three double plays, two on grounders by Myles Straw and Franmil Reyes. New York put together another when Bobby Bradley first strayed too far and was doubled by the judge on Harold Ramrez’s fly to mid-right judges 10th assist this season.

Gallo increased his season tally to 37 home runs, followed in the first off of Zach Plesac (10-6) and back-to-back with Stanton in the eighth against JC Mejia. Gallo is tied with Kansas Citys Salvador Perez for the major league lead with six multi-homer games. New York is 14-1, including the playoffs, when Judge and Stanton homered in the same game.

Judge hit his 35th in the fourth inning and Gardner greeted Nick Wittgren with a three-run homer in a four-run seventh.

Cleveland lost for the eighth time in 10 games to equal its worst three-game season under .500, 71-74.

Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland announced in July that it would change its nickname for 2022 and become known as the Guardians when the team arrives at Yankee Stadium on April 22.

Michael King and Lucas Luetge completed the four-hitter with perfect relief in New York’s 12th shutout, finishing second among AL teams behind Toronto’s 14.

Plesac gave up five points and seven hits in six-plus innings.

Besides those two pitches, he said about the two home runs he allowed, we were in control pretty much the entire game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Indians: Bradley left in the eighth with a tight hip.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John operation on Feb. 27, 2020) pitched a simulated battle practice game and reached 96 mph. He could soon join the Yankees. … RHP Domingo Germn (inflammation of the right shoulder) has to rehabilitate in the minor league on Saturday. … RHP Jameson Tallion (right ankle tendon) is going to throw a bullpen on Saturday.

NEXT ONE

Yankees RHP Luis Gil (1-0, 2.88 ERA) opens Saturday against RHP Aaron Civale (10-4, 3.76).

