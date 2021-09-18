Teen Stella Campbell’s Dream Squad as Australia’s Women’s Cricket Team Prepares for International Series

Fast bowler Stella Campbell from New South Wales has dreamed of representing Australia since she first learned of an Australian women’s cricket team as a child.

After receiving her first international call-up to join the squad to face India in the upcoming series, the 19-year-old’s dream is quickly becoming a reality.

But dreams are rarely like our imaginations and in pandemic times Campbell has embarked on a harsh two-week hotel quarantine in Queensland.

“I think if I know where I’m going, it kind of builds my excitement and that motivates me every morning,” she said.

“Growing up it was my dream to be part of an Australian team. To be here now I am quite overwhelmed with excitement.

Most, including Campbell, have spent two weeks in hotel quarantine in Queensland. ( Getty Images: Mark Metcalfe

“The nerves are starting to creep in a bit, but I think it’s mostly excitement and I’m really looking forward to going out and getting away from it all.”

The Australian squad’s preparation for the series against India was disrupted by the late decision to move all matches to Queensland due to current border restrictions and COVID-19 complications.

Most of the batch was released with only seven days to train for the opening ODI on September 21.

“Being in hotel quarantine is certainly not ideal preparation, you have to be flexible and be able to adapt in these situations. It is what it is,” Campbell said.

“It’s something we knew we had to face, but we’ve had some training behind us and we’ve obviously had a really long pre-season so the work is there. And I think if everyone just supports it they’ll do it.” work, it will go a long way to help us.”

Campbell was signed to the Sydney Sixers at the age of 16. ( Photo by Speed ​​Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Campbell describes the past few months as “pretty hectic” with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic affecting so many sports.

“There was a time when we wondered if the series was really going to continue, so I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster of highs and lows.”

Campbell is grounded when it comes to reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on sport and her emerging cricket career. She knows that “normal” is out for a while.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for the teen, but she says she’s just happy to play. ( Getty Images: Brett Hemmings

“I’ve always been kind of a glass half-full person, so I don’t necessarily think things will go back to how they used to be,” she said.

The young fast bowler is an exciting addition to the Australian squad and has shown plenty of promise through her WBBL campaigns with the Sydney Sixers, signing her first contract with the Sixers at the age of 16 after coming down the Cricket NSW trail . Named in the Australian squad at just 19 is an exciting prospect of what lies ahead.

“It’s a really cool opportunity; not many 19-year-olds get the chance to experience an Australian tour. I’m very lucky.”

The upcoming series against India will be the first time the sides will face each other since Australia’s victory in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup Final, the last mega sporting event before COVID-19 halted live sport. For Campbell, that makes this match all the more exciting.

“Meeting after that World Cup final, which was so great, to now face each other again, after such a rough time since that game. Yes, it’s going to be a very special series,” she said.

“If I were selected it would be a great opportunity. But I just want to show what I can do. I don’t think anything needs to change for me if I can just keep running it and then do a dominant, aggressive fast bowler.

“That’s kind of how I see myself, and that’s kind of when I feel like I’m bowling at my best is when I’m running in, and I’m trying to bowl fast. And I’m trying to get some wickets here and there.

“If I can just keep doing that, it’ll probably serve me well. And I’ll be able to support myself and have fun doing it.”

ABC Sport collaborates withSiren Sportsto increase coverage of Australian women in sport.

Kasey Symons is a Research Fellow in the Sport Innovation Research Group at Swinburne University in Melbourne and co-founder of Siren: A Women in Sport Collective.