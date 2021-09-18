Why Michigan State Football’s victory in Miami sets the schedule

Free Press sportswriter Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan State football beat Miami, 38-17,at Miami Gardens, Florida:

Was this a program-defining victory for the state of Michigan?

According to Mel Tucker, program-defining moments are usually not seen in real time.

Instead, they are realized retrospectively, when a larger sample size is collected and a team can build a track record of success.

“That may be more of an outside perception when you look back because I’m not sure if I coached somewhere where we weren’t expected or if it wasn’t the expectation to win every game,” Tucker said Tuesday.

But if MSU continues to rise from the ashes left behind after the uneasy transition between Mark Dantonio and Tucker, people will likely look back on this as the turning point.

A win on the road against a ranked opponent who favors a touchdown is exactly the kind of result that can set a new trajectory for a resurgent program. It will certainly reverberate in the college football landscape. After lurking in the periphery of the Top 25, the Spartans are now about to climb Dantonio’s top 25 for the first time since September 2019 last year.

Tucker believes that all games are the same. That may be true from within. But if perception really is reality, then the Spartans have the look of a team on the ascent.

Were the Spartans able to neutralize DEriq King?

Earlier in the week, Tucker admitted that there was no one on the Spartans roster who could replicate Miami quarterback DEriq King, an unusually gifted quarterback with great pocket presentation and exceptional athleticism.

Do what we can. Hes a special player, Tucker said. We don’t have anyone on our scout team who can do what he can.

Still, the Spartans held their own against the preseason Heisman Trophy hopes, who threw 388 yards but delivered few stunning shots.

While the Miami quarterback was efficient through long stretches, completing 17 of his first 19 attempts, the Spartans softened explosive passes. The longest of King’s 38 completions was 28 yards.

And he did little damage to the ground, averaging 0.6 meters per emergency attempt.

King’s stat line was further damaged by an attacking Spartan defense that forced the Miami quarterback to make a series of critical errors.

An interception by Angelo Grose late in the first half killed a crucial possession that started after Michigan took a 10-7 lead on Kenneth Walker’s 7-yard reception.

Drew Beesley’s forced fumble set off a massive momentum swing in the fourth quarter, triggering a touchdown that once again extended the Spartans’ lead to 10 points.

Then, towards the end of the regulations, Ronald Williams sealed the win when he stepped to the sidelines in front of King’s throw.

Has this game shed any light on MSU’s progress under Tucker?

When Michigan State stumbled to the finish line last season, Tucker was disgusted by what he saw. Sanctions. Revenue. Mistakes galore. The Spartans were just ravaged by Ohio State in December with a 40-point loss, when Tucker expressed his dismay at his teams’ tendency to shoot themselves in the foot.

That’s called discipline, Tucker said at the time. You have to face that and demand it. If you don’t have the discipline to do your job, then you will end up hurting the football team. It is not acceptable, and it is correctable or not. If it’s not correctable, it means we need to make a change. We’re going to find out if it’s fixable or not.

Flash forward to Saturday and the Spartans were the more form-fitting team. They won the turnover battle 4-0, forced a fumble and caught three interceptions. They were not derailed by their mistakes to the extent that Miami was, even though they still commit a penalty.

The Hurricanes’ mistakes had a cumulative effect, killing drives on their side and creating more scoring opportunities for the Spartans.

It’s the details that matter, and Tucker has been preaching that since his arrival. As time progressed in its fledgling regime, the state of Michigan has increasingly become a finer-tuned machine. They certainly looked better coached than the Hurricanes, who resembled the version of the Spartans destroyed by the Buckeyes nine months ago.

