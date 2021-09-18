Tigers drop 3-1 decision in Illinois state





Next game: in Kentucky 24-9-2021 | 7 p.m. NORMAL, sick. Mizzou volleyball (3-10) ended non-conference play on Saturday afternoon with 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, losing to Illinois State (4-8). To graduate Brynn Carlson led Mizzou with a season-high 13 kills. Junior Anna Dixon added a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs while freshman Jordan Iliff registered a career-best 10 kills. Defensive, sophomore Emily Brown produced 15 digs while freshmen Lauren Forbes added 11. Illinois State was accelerated by 15 murders of Sarah Kushner and 10 of Tamara Otene. TOP TIGERS Brynn Carlson : 13 kills at .250 strokes, 2 blocks Jordan Iliff : 10 kills, 3 blocks Anna Dixon : 12 murders, 13 digs #MIZ TAKE AWAY Dixon scored double-digit kills for the eighth straight game and produced her second double-double of the season.

Four Tigers ended the day with double-digit digs.

Forbes’ eleven digs marked a career highlight.

Mizzou took up 11 blocks as a team, led by senior Anna D’Cruzi with four. NEXT ONE Mizzou opens SEC action at No. 8 Kentucky on Friday, September 24. Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Volleyball. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Volleyball) and following us on Twitter (@MizzouVB) and Instagram (MizzouVB).

