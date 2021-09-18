Sports
Australian women’s cricket team embraces the critique that comes with being professionals
When the brickbats started coming instead of bouquets, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy knew the women’s game was finally where it should be.
Compliments alone have never been a sign that you’ve reached the pinnacle of the sport and deep down, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy knew it all along.
Being criticized, scrutinized and analyzed down to the last detail, and feeling the stinging thud of a bat landing among the bouquets is the real sign that people are taking you seriously.
And the women’s game is finally getting the credit – and criticism – it deserves.
“For a while all the media was so positive about us and wanted to cheer us up and while it felt good it was all a bit lighthearted,” said Australian cricketer Healy, welcoming the increased attention that a thriving profile brings.
The Australian women’s cricket team accepts that the tone has shifted from benign ‘are you not great’ support to the more forensic analysis, praise and criticism that comes with being paid professionally.
They have crossed the Rubicon into the world of high expectations and know that there is no turning back… not that they want to.
They can even pinpoint the exact moment it happened.
“You could see it changing early in the T20 World Cup rounds in Australia last season,” said opening battalion Beth Mooney.
“We lost to India and suddenly team selections and the way we played were under scrutiny, we had never had that before. But it really helped us grow as a team. I welcomed it.”
The team’s stunning record, including a world record ODI win streak of 24 games, has made them women’s cricket what the All Blacks are to rugby union – so successful that their losses often draw more publicity than their wins.
Healy was the first player to feel the heat when she had a form drop before the start of last year’s Cup, which Australia famously won by beating India in front of more than 86,000 fans in the MCG.
“There was a genuine discussion about whether I should open the trick because I wasn’t making runs and I loved the debate because it showed people were interested,” Healy said. “We made some fair points.
“Normally I’m very positive about my form and feel like it’s only one innings away, but I remember reading this one story where I mentioned the reasons why I’d drop the order and thought, ‘Maybe I I shouldn’t open’.
“We feel that people start to take your sport seriously when they criticize what you do.
“I can remember opening the paper and there was a full page about Steve Smith and why he’s not scoring points. Sometimes it’s not fair, but you know people care about Steve Smith’s scoring points, so you want know why he isn’t.
“I had the feeling before the World Cup that we were doing well, but nobody said what we were not doing well.”
While Fox Cricket turned its attention to seven international matches between Australia and India, the great Adam Gilchrist had noticed the transition of the commentary field.
“With profile and full-time professionalism comes more control,” Gilchrist said.
“I can relate to that “fluffy” comment Alyssa made because we’ve seen people work through phases, like comparing it to the man’s game with rules like ‘wow, they actually bowl pretty fast — not as fast as the guys, but still getting fast” or “Gosh, they’re athletic.”
“I don’t think anyone meant it to be demeaning, but they felt that surprise. Now they are simply judged on their stand alone quality with no comparison to the men’s game. That’s fantastic. Meg Lanning has developed a style of hitting that has taken many women along.
“One of my favorite sights in the women’s game is Beth Mooney coming down the field and hitting the spin-over cover. No one is saying it’s like the men’s game because it’s legitimately part of the women’s game.”
Colorful commentator Kerry O’Keeffe is also a close spectator of the women’s game, noting how champion batter Ellyse Perry gives bowlers a 10 by 25 cm shoebox around a stump where she will respect their work.
If it’s shorter or wider, watch out. The champion will be out to get you.
