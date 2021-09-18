Michigan State Football Beats Miami Hurricanes, 38-17

Mel Tucker won’t say Michigan State football is where he wants it. Not three games in a season.

Nothing has changed for us, Tucker said Saturday. I don’t believe in self-imposed limitations. So I don’t know how far we can go, I don’t know how good we can be. We just know we’re not as good as we could be yet.

But here are the Spartans, 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and yet another impressive performance in a 38-17 road win over Miami (Florida). And the bits of complementary football that Tucker continues to preach are coming together little by little.

Kenneth Walker III takes out yards, 172 on 27 carries this time, behind an offensive line that continues to gnaw.

Payton Thorne throws four more touchdowns, makes good decisions and doesn’t turn the ball around. Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor play, Connor Heyward serves as battering ram with and without ball.

The defense chased DEriq King, knocking him down hard all the time, eventually limiting his pass while holding him to the ground.

The Spartans continue to defend themselves as arguably the surprise of the college football season. For everyone, except maybe for yourself.

I wouldn’t say (victory is) a statement. We believe we can win, Walker said after his second fast over 150m outing in his third game with MSU. We are working on it. We’ve been working since winter, now in spring camp. We believe in our team, we believe in Coach Tuck. We’ve done a lot of work behind closed doors, so we know what to expect.”

Thorne threw three of his four touchdowns in the second half, one of which was a screen pass to Walker. He also found Nailor twice for 11 and 39 yards scores, while Reed caught a 10-yard TD to start a 21-3 pull-away in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with an 8-yard dash to the end zone. around right finish with 2:32 left to suck what little air was left from the deflated Hurricanes (1-2).

There are a lot of things that we will get better at because there are a lot of things that we missed today, Thorne said. That’s every week, you’re never going to play a perfect game. … But I think there was a point where we just said, ‘Let’s put our heads down and finish this thing.’

Finish strong

MSU opened the final period by taking advantage of the third of four Miami turns, a fumble by King deep into his own territory caused by a sack by Drew Beesley and a recovery by Jacub Panasiuk. Thorne barely beat the game clock and hit Reed for a 10-yard touchdown on a ramp for a 24-14 lead.

After the Hurricanes got a 55-yard field goal from Andre Borregales on next possession, Thornes set up 22-yard scramble on third-and-6 and 1-yard sneak on four-and-1 on his 39-yard touchdown pass to Nailor on a double move along the sideline.

An interception by cornerback Ronald Williams on Miami’s next offensive gave MSU the ball back into the scoring area and Reed shot around the rim behind Heyward for the final score.

We were talking about going into the deep rounds with these guys, in terms of boxing, Thorne said. I thought we might have played our best football in the fourth quarter.

It was the second straight game with four touchdown passes for Thorne, who finished 18 of 31 for 261 yards of passing and no interceptions.

The Spartans finished 454-440 on all-out attack, with 193 on the ground.

King finished 38 of 59 for 388 passing yards, with 12 balls for 156 yards and two scores to wide receiver Charleston Rambo for Miami (1-2). However, MSU held King to rush only 7 yards on 12 attempts and limited the Hurricanes to 52 yards on the ground.

I have to give credit to Michigan State. Sales and the red zone told the story today, said Miami coach Manny Diaz. Missing opportunities and not creating turnover hurt, they actually won all the critical moments of the game.

Stable building

After opening the game with two slow runs, each slowed down by sacks from Thorne, the Spartans began to build up some rhythm in a scoreless game on their third possession.

Thorne hit tight end Tyler Hunt for 20 yards a few passes to open possession, then found Heyward for another 9 yards to soften Miamis defense. That enabled Walker to burst 26 yards around the end to turn the field, and Matt Coghlin’s 23-yard field goal made it 3-0 MSU just over a minute into the second quarter.

The Hurricanes answered, with King and Rambo driving 70 yards into cornerback Kalon Gervin five times. King rolled to the right on fourth and 2 at the Spartans 3, and MSU lost to Rambo for a wide open touchdown in the back of the end zone with 10:08 to go before halftime.

Each team traded long drives that ended in missed field goals and missed opportunities to seize the momentum. Walker, however, had Miami pay for his attempt at wide right, with a 25-yard run from a nice misleading play-call and a 6-yard touchdown catch that broke a tackle at the goal line to send MSU into halftime with a 10-7 lead.

The Spartans would chase no more.

It was certainly a sense of accomplishment, Beesley said. And we are very proud of this victory. I’m super excited for the guys now that we’re 3-0.

MSU returns home to Big Ten play and hosts Nebraska next Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be Spartans’ second conference game after opening with a win over Northwestern on September 3 and followed by a home opening win over Youngstown State.

But this one felt different against The U at the Hurricanes home stadium on national TV, a striking and perspective-altering domination in the second half that left the college football world noticing that Tuckers’ revival could very well be real and ahead of schedule.

Although he warns everyone, including his players, not to get too far ahead of things.

You should see our dressing room. Our boys are extremely happy and excited to have won, said Tucker. We have a 24 hour rule, so we’re going to enjoy it because this is going to be on the road and win a game with all the Spartan fans in the stadium, that’s an excellent win.

However, let’s be honest about it. I mean, we’ve played three games and we still have a long way to go. So we need to get back to work soon and get better.

