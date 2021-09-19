Paul McGinley on Managing McIlroy’s War with McDowell in 2014

Paul McGinley has revealed how he managed the troubled relations between teammates Rory Mclroy and Graeme McDowell, as well as a long-running feud between Pdraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia during his tenure as European captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

cGinley’s decision to name Harrington vice-captain for the Gleneagles game meant that he would have to team up with Sergio Garcia, despite the duo being engaged in a long-running personal battle.

The European captain also had to pave the way for Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell to function on the same team at a time when the duo were suing each other over a management dispute.

Now the broken relationship between the Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be a talking point as they will feature on the US team at this Ryder Cup and McGinley believes the European team would be wise not to fan the flames.

“There will always be some friction behind the scenes and sometimes the crowd and others can’t figure it out,” the Irishman said at a Sky Sports event.

“It’s all about managing personalities and for me transparency and respect is what being a captain is about. We’ve seen situations like this in the past and it will be interesting to see how the Americans handle it.” .

“They don’t have to be best friends for a week. One of the big challenges I worked on in 2014 was figuring out how to get guys who had been raised to be selfish and play for themselves to get together in a team room. .

“My solution was to put them in an environment they were used to. There was no pressure to enter a team room and they only socialized together if they wanted to.

“We had team meetings, but besides that the players could go out with their wives, go to the cinema, have dinner. Do what they normally do at an event. I don’t mind.

“Whether Bryson and Brooks like each other or not, it doesn’t matter. I don’t think they will play together, but you just have to make sure the team dynamics are right and that personal feuds don’t get in your way. . “

McGinley was forced to deal with a bitter feud between McIlroy and McDowell in 2014, with the Irish duo involved in legal proceedings against each other at the time of the Ryder Cup.

Still, it was resolved with some simple boundaries, as McGinley chose to keep the warring duo apart.

“There was a High Court case going on between Rory and Graeme and the relationship between them was not good at all,” he stated. “As captain it was important that I didn’t take sides and treated them both the same way.

“Of course I didn’t put them together in practice rounds and we solved the situation behind closed doors.

“Phil Mickelson threw in a grenade by making a clever remark at a press conference to say that at least none of their team had a lawsuit against each other. We didn’t respond and it actually provoked us.”

McGinley’s dealings with the Harrington and Garcia were equally delicate, but their relationship has clearly thawed seven years later when the former named the latter as one of his captaincy picks for this year’s Ryder Cup.

“I wanted Pdraig as vice-captain and spoke to Sergio about it before we announced it,” McGinley added. “I wanted to know if he would be happy if I mention Pdraig as part of my team and after a few conversations we got to a place where it worked.

“One of the great things about the Ryder Cup is that past problems can disappear. I remember going into the team room one night and Pdraig and Sergio were playing table tennis against each other.

“I would like to think that this was the start of a new phase in their relationship and it has improved to where it is today, where Pdraig chose Sergio for this Ryder Cup.”

