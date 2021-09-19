Michigan football runs rampant across Northern Illinois, 63-10

Connect with us

The ingredients for cheating were there.

Sandwiched between the thrilling atmosphere of a primetime, nationally televised game against Washington and anticipation that Rutgers would begin Big Ten play next weekend, Saturday’s sleepy afternoon kickoff was against Northern Illinois, a 27-point underdog whose coach claimed intimate knowledge. of Michigan football playbooks and whose quarterback stunned Ann Arbor while playing for Michigan State last season.

Yes, the chances of UM succumbing to the Huskies were slim, even when framed through such a conspiratorial lens. But the opportunity for Northern Illinois to frustrate the Wolverines, to at least surrender the kind of bravery that could poke holes in the corn and blue armor, was real. With Rocky Lombardi as quarterback and the nations third-greatest rusher in the tailback Harrison Waylee, the Huskies might have been able to put up a good defense.

MICHIGAN TYPES:Not only insulting, but every aspect is almost perfect in a blowout win

Then the game started.

Within minutes No. 25 Michigan which amounted to a 60-minute bloodshed en route to a 63-10 win.

Michigan Run Back Blake Corum runs against Northern Illinois during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

After forcing Northern Illinois to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the games, the Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, opening the game before halftime and sending fans flocking to the exits with 7:36 remaining in the game. third quarter. When it ended after running back, Blake Corum had 125 rushing yards and three scores, after quarterback Cade McNamara played just two quarters and after UM defense tied Waylee in 2.8 yards per carry, the scoreboard felt cartoonish.

