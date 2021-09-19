Michigan football runs rampant across Northern Illinois, 63-10

The ingredients for cheating were there.

Sandwiched between the thrilling atmosphere of a primetime, nationally televised game against Washington and anticipation that Rutgers would begin Big Ten play next weekend, Saturday’s sleepy afternoon kickoff was against Northern Illinois, a 27-point underdog whose coach claimed intimate knowledge. of Michigan football playbooks and whose quarterback stunned Ann Arbor while playing for Michigan State last season.

Yes, the chances of UM succumbing to the Huskies were slim, even when framed through such a conspiratorial lens. But the opportunity for Northern Illinois to frustrate the Wolverines, to at least surrender the kind of bravery that could poke holes in the corn and blue armor, was real. With Rocky Lombardi as quarterback and the nations third-greatest rusher in the tailback Harrison Waylee, the Huskies might have been able to put up a good defense.

Then the game started.

Within minutes No. 25 Michigan which amounted to a 60-minute bloodshed en route to a 63-10 win.

After forcing Northern Illinois to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the games, the Wolverines scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, opening the game before halftime and sending fans flocking to the exits with 7:36 remaining in the game. third quarter. When it ended after running back, Blake Corum had 125 rushing yards and three scores, after quarterback Cade McNamara played just two quarters and after UM defense tied Waylee in 2.8 yards per carry, the scoreboard felt cartoonish.

“A lot of great things are going to happen when your players play as hard as they do,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh. “Good things happen. Great energy. The ball finds it whether it’s a defensive or an attacking player. “Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, never giving up. All those things I see in our team and the way they play.”

Passing the game alive and well

The aftermath of thoroughly one-sided and thoroughly one-dimensional victories against West Michigan and Washington left Harbaugh open to criticism over the viability of the U-Ms offensive for a season. Could the Wolverines, who came in on Saturday’s top five rushing teams in the country, maintain a run-pass balance in which the latter only emerged during leap years?

As if responding to those concerns is the only valid criticism after two excellent performances that mixed the Wolverines running and passing with aplomb against the sieve-like NIU defenses. McNamara led a well-oiled charge that ran more than he passed, but proved relentlessly effective when offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called for the occasional pitch. McNamara was 8-for-11 and passed 191 yards and a touchdown before giving way to backup JJ McCarthy.

“Whatever team it is will affect what we name and what we lead,” McNamara said. “And I think our job is to execute it, whether it’s a run or a pass. We saw a weakness in Washington’s defense in running the ball and we took advantage of that weakness. And this week We saw a weakness to get some shots, and we took advantage of that weakness this week.”

Between the rake runs of Corum and fellow running Hassan Haskins (nine carries, 56 yards), several throws were designed to add a vertical element. There were two deep shots to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, the best perimeter receiver in Ronnie Bell’s absence, one of which resulted in an 87-yard touchdown, the third-longest pass in school history. Tight End Erick All won 23 yards on a seam pass to the center of the field for the first time this season.

Of Big Ten playing on the horizon, the Wolverines game began to kick into gear.

“That was our goal in the game,” Harbaugh said. “We wanted to run for 200 meters. We wanted to pass 200 meters. It felt like the timing was there, the execution was there in practice with Cade and with Cornelius Johnson.”

Lombardis returns spoiled by stifling defense

While Michigan’s players and coaches spent only a few words on questions about Lombardi during the week, their desire to humiliate a player responsible for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 by Michigan State was clear. Any rematch with Lombardi, Spartan or not, would be personal.

How different Saturday was than last season. Gone was the barrage of deep passes in 2020 that confused cornerbacks Gemon Green and Vincent Gray, a leading exhibition of why defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired after the season, and in its place was a series of checkdowns, quick outs and inaccurate passes that reeked of discomfort in the bag.

Lombardis longest completion was 15 yards on a play-action bootleg during the Huskies’ lone scoring drive over the first three quarters. His completion rate was an ugly 53%, a far cry from McNamara’s 73% clip. And his biggest acquisition of the day, a 45-yard bum on a quarterbackkeeper in the fourth quarter, did little to undercut the Michigan defense before the starters were pulled.

The Wolverines also made their first interception of the season when Green secured a ball that fell from tight end Tristen Tewes. Lombardi finished with just 46 passing yards.

“Just execute in practice, really,” Green said when asked how the secondary improved against Lombardi. “That’s really what it did for us. We just tried to go from practice to game and try to play every turn once at a time. That was about it.”

Equally oppressive was the run defense, which took on the challenge of defending a traffic jam with four consecutive 100-yard games (dating back to last season). The absence of an attack on the Lombardy field caused defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to use more base 3-4 defense than against Washington. A rotating cast in the front seven swarmed the football and limited Waylee to 34 yards on 12 carries.

“Were not good unless the front is good, and they did their job,” said Green. “They’ve put pressure on with Aidan (Hutchinson), (David) Ojabo, all of them. They’ve put the pressure on. If they’re good, we shouldn’t be good behind that. We have to do our job.”

AJ Henning shines as point returner

When Bell lost this season to a knee injury, Harbaugh expressed his desire for fellow wideout AJ Henning to step into the point return role. Henning, according to Harbaugh, had the ideal combination of speed and elusiveness to give the Wolverines an extra jolt in the return leg, while also retaining the versatility of Caden Kolesar of special teams, who served as Bells’ original replacement but is more effective as a rusher or rusher. watchman.

Henning needed two weeks of training before the coaches trusted him as the primary returnee, and his debut on Saturday turned the field for the Wolverines. In the first quarter, Henning’s 25-yard return brought the ball across midfield for McNamara to lead a shortscoring drive. In the third quarter, Henning ripped off 32 yards by cutting across midfield to set up yet another possession that started on NIU territory.

Henning’s average of 14 yards per return on five attempts should attract the attention of special teams coordinators around the Big Ten.

“He’s very dynamic with the ball in his hand,” Harbaugh said. “You can see when it comes to speed and elusiveness, I mean he’s one of the best on the team, right up there with Roman Wilson. If you could race them, race those two guys, it would be pretty tight “Type of athletes. AJ has gained a lot of confidence in catching the punts. Did a great job today. He could be very good at this. He could be very good at the punt return.”

Michigan has found a legitimate weapon.

