Women’s Tennis Completes Elon Fall Invitational





ELON, NC Elon University women’s tennis opened its fall season this week, September 17-18, at the Elon Fall Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. “First of all, it was great to be able to organize the tournament again this year”, head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “It was a good turnout with a lot of good competitive matches. I think it was great for us to just go out and compete again. A big highlight for us this weekend was the doubles – Julie (Ball) and Olivia (Archer) won their flight and I thought the other girls performed well too. We’re looking forward to getting back to it in a few weeks with the Jimmy Powell Invitational here on campus.” The Phoenix was surrounded by Julie Ball who won her single flight and combined it with Olivia Archer to win their double flight. Seven student athletes took the singles this weekend, while all four doubles combinations won at least one match. THE RUNDOWN (SINGLES)

– In the Acorn East flight, Julie Ball remained undefeated throughout her matches en route to winning the flight. Ball took out victories on day one over Linge Steenkamp and Maria Picazo (6-0, 6-2 respectively), before taking the flight crown on day two in a 6-4, 6-3 straight set victory over Alisha Hussain.

– After beating Hannah Gaines of NC Central 6-3, 6-4 on the first day of the tournament, Shauna Galvin followed that up by knocking down Eugenia Camacho 7-5, 6-3 to get on top of the Oak West flight.

– First year Sarah Allen took home her first singles win in an Elon uniform on Friday, beating Anaiah Jones 6-0, 6-2 in the Phoenix East Flight. Allen followed that up with a 6-3, 6-0 straight set victory over Kendall Byers in the 3-4 playoff game in the Phoenix flight.

– Sibel Tanik got the fall season rolling with a 6-3, 6-4 straight-set win over UNC Asheville’s Ami Grace Dougah in the Maroon East flight of the tournament.

– Lizette Reding opened the first day of the tournament with a win, beating UNCG’s Ariana Chan 6-1, 7-5.

– Alison O’Dea took her first singles win this fall with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Parvathi Shanker on Saturday.

– Olivia Archer On Saturday, she also took her first singles win of the fall season, beating Sylvia Eklund in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. THE RUNDOWN (DOUBLE)

– The combination of Julie Ball and Olivia Archer went unbeaten in doubles, beating NC Central’s Gaines and Hill (8-3), UNCG’s Mitchell and Craft (8-4) and UNC Asheville’s Siegel and Steenkamp (8-5) respectively to win the Gold East doubles .

– The tandem of Lizette Reding and Sibel Tanik took an 8-5 victory over Navy’s Emily Tannenbaum and Samantha Johns to advance to the Maroon East doubles final.

– Shauna Galvin and Sarah Allen also combined to take a double win over the weekend, beating NCCU’s Exsted and Picazo 8-3 in the Powell East double.

– Alison O’Dea and Victoria Saldh rounded out the double wins for the Phoenix, taking down Brown and Petruzelova (8-7) before beating NCCU’s Gaines and Hill (8-2). NEXT ONE

The Phoenix returns to action on Friday, October 8, when it’s the first day of the Jimmy Powell Invitational on the Elon campus. –ELON–

