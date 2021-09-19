Online Streaming Twitch: Meet One of Australia’s Hottest ‘Grandma Gamers’

Aussie gaming granny haughty chicken Loves challenging the norm when it comes to live streaming. The 59-year-old Sydney resident has been gaming for most of her life, starting with table tennis on her parents’ TV.

“And then one of the cousins ​​got the old Atari system, so I started playing that,” the Melbourne gamer tells 9Honey.

As games evolved, she was right there with them, gaming in mall arcades.

“Centipede was my game,” she says.

Her twin sister wasn’t that interested and hadn’t even heard of the live streaming service Twitch when it was first mentioned to her.

‘She looked at me for a moment. And she said, “Is it something to do with the cloud?” And I said, ‘No.'”

When she became a mother, Haughty Chicken played a game with her children. Now she plays with her grandchildren.

“And my mom is a gamer too,” she says. “My mom just turned 79.”

One of the things Haughty Chicken loves about online gaming in particular, and live streaming her game on Twitch, is forming friendships. That’s how she even got to know her current husband.

“It started like many friendships start in any MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) game, which is World of Warcraft. I was playing alone and I was quite lonely then, even though it was a multiplayer game.

“And I was trying to complete a quest and another player came in to help me and I said, ‘Sure,’ and we played for the rest of the day. And the next time they came, and I didn’t know who they were at the time.

“It wasn’t until we started voice chatting that I realized he was a man and around my age.”

He is Canadian and was living in California at the time. As their friendship, and then their relationship, progressed, he came to Australia and they got married.

They are a happy, mixed game family.

“I’ll be playing online with my mom. She plays some of the games I play. My kids tend to play different things. My son is a console player. He plays PS5.”

Haughty Chicken is well aware of the cognitive benefits of online gaming, fun and friendships aside.

“And a lot of research has been done to show that it improves critical thinking and mental well-being,” she continues.

Haughty Chicken has always preferred PC games, but she never thought of setting up her own stream for people to follow as she commented on her game until the pandemic hit in 2020.

“I’ve never had a setup to stream because streaming was something I never thought I’d do,” she says.

Haughty Chicken is now one of Twitches’ hottest older female gamers in Australia. (Delivered)

She turned to Twitch and, in April of the same year, set herself up with a camera and a good microphone.

Haughty Chicken admits that live streaming is changing the way she plays.

“Because it’s not just a solo thing,” she says. “It has to be something that I can give to my community as well. So basically I choose my games relative to my stream. I won’t choose a game that I stream that will demand a lot of my attention because then I can join my community .”

And it works. Haughty Chicken has built a following of nearly 16,000 people.

The latest game she shares as she is Final Fantasy.

“And my community is growing,” she says. “I think I got about four and a half thousand people in the US by streaming a lot of followers in a short period of time. And they haven’t stopped coming since then, which is wonderful.”

Haughty Chicken thought she would mainly attract older gamers to her stream, but that hasn’t been the case.

“I’d say most of them were in their late twenties to late thirties,” she says, although older gamers are also reaching out to her.

“They are very relieved when they find me,” she says. “And I think that’s part of the reason I’m growing. It’s not so much my age. It’s who I represent as an older person. It’s not a novelty. A lot of people come in and think it’s a novelty. “

Haughty Chicken will try most games but dislikes horror games, although she recently gave Resident Evil a shot.

“I didn’t think I’d enjoy it this much, but it’s pretty fantastic,” she says. “So we’ll do that again.”

Not everyone who streams gamers live is a gamer themselves.

“Yes, I have a lot of people who don’t game,” she explains. “They don’t play World of Warcraft, they don’t play [Final] Fantasy. They literally just want to hear me chat. And I’m very aware of that.”

Haughty Chicken usually has Monday off and runs from Tuesday through Sunday six times a week.

With the past two years filled with alarming health statistics and periods of lockdown, Haughty Chicken says she and members of her community have come to rely on each other.

“So we have those kinds of conversations in between games,” she says.

