Alabama vs. Florida final score, results: No. 1 Alabama escapes from swamp with victory

No. 1 Alabama escaped The Swamp with a 31-29 win over No. 11 Florida on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) built up a 21-3 lead after a quarter, but couldn’t hold on to the Gators’ attack, building momentum for a comeback through the run. Theground game tested Florida’s 99-yard touchdown drive in the second half; the Gators were pinned down after Ja’Markis Weston muffled a kickoff and the ball went out at the Florida1.

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, had to rely on their passing game as they rushed just 91 yards on 27carries. Quarterback Bryce Young threw 233 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-35 passes. Jon Metchie (six receptions), Jameson Williams and Jase McLellan (four catches each) were his main targets.

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) got strong play from senior quarterback Emory Jones. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 181 yards, and he also rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.

Running back Malik Davis also had a big game for the Gators with 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The Crimson Tide looks set to go undefeated next week when they host Southern Miss. Florida welcomes Tennessee to The Swamp next Saturday.

Alabama vs. Florida

Alabama vs. Florida

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f Alabama 21 0 7 3 31 Florida 3 6 14 6 29

alabama vs. Florida updates, highlights

Final: Alabama 31, Florida 29

(All Eastern.)

6:56:The Gators make the catch on the 24 with four seconds left. Jones is knocked down just behind the line of scrimmage to end the game.

6:50: After several game clock issues, McClellan makes the carry for Alabama in third and five, but doesn’t come in first. The Crimson Tide are forced to punt with less than 10 seconds left.

6:46: TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA.Dameon Pierce rushes into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. The Gators don’t score on the two-point conversion, and Alabama 31-29 . coursewith just over three minutes to go.

6:45:Jones makes one more completion to put Florida first on the Alabama 17.

6:43: As Alabama’s defenses raced, Jones completed to Whittemore for a first loss to Florida.

6:38: Emory Jones runs for a 15-yard gain to give the Gators a first on the Alabama 48.

6:35: FIELD GOAL ALABAMA.Alabama is called up on a false start penalty to push them back into the field target range. Will Reichard makes the 24-yard attempt to put Alabama ahead31-23.

6:30:Latu makes a flyout in the end zone, but is out of bounds. Another failed run on the third down forces the Crimson Tide to go for the touchdown just outside the one-yard line. Florida calls a time-out with less than 10 minutes left.

6:28:Dodging the pass rush, Young fakes a pass before completing to Cameron Latu for a 10-meter win on the 2-meter line.

6:26:Bryce Young makes a 15-meter run to give Alabama a first in the Gators’ 20.

6:24:A pass interference call against the Florida defense allows Alabama to land first. Bryce Young threw consecutive incompletes and nearly forced the Crimson Tide to kick.

Third Quarter: Alabama 28, Florida 23

6:10 AM: TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA. Emory Jones completes a 99-yard drive against the Crimson Tide defense and runs five yards past the end zone to give the Gators a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter.Florida cut Alabama lead 28-23.

6:09:Emory Jones completes a pass to Henderson to put the Gators within 10.

6:06:Nay’Quan Wright drives the ball across the field for the Gators with gains of 18, 30 and 16 yards.

6:00:Florida gets our own end zone as Jones completes an 18-yard pass to Nay’Quan Wright to give the Gators a first loss.

5:58:The Gators are forced to start on their own one-yard line due to a blunder by Ja’Markis Weston.

5:55: TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA.Brian Robinson takes the direct snap and runs into the end zone for a three-meter touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard makes the extra point to de Crimson Tide lead 28-16.

5:53:Bryce Young escapes Cox’s sack and completes a pass to McClellan, deciding a first down. After official review, the ruling will be reversed to leave the Crimson Tide at the fourth and inches.

5:50:Cameron Latu extends his arm with the ball as he puts his knee at the marker to give Alabama the first down at the Gators’ 12. The game was revised and the verdict confirmed.

5:48:Bryce Young throws consecutive omissions to force a third down for Alabama.

5:43:Brian Robinson has the Crimson Tide move the chains for the first time since the first quarter.

5:42:Alabama is called up for a false start, pushing them back another five yards for second deficit. Bryce Young completes to Metchie for 12 yards.

5:40:Alabama returns the ball in the end zone to start the ride on their own 25.

5:38: TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA.On the fourth and one, Florida running back Dameon Pierce rushes into the end zone for three yards to narrow Alabama’s lead. The Crimson Tide is ahead of 21-16.

5:36:Malik Davis drives the ball across the field during consecutive plays for the Gators, third down within 10.

5:30: The Gators start with the ball at 25 to open the second half. Alabama’s Josh Jobe gets his second penalty for game interference and gives Florida the first deficit to their own 40.

First Half: Alabama 21, Florida 9

5:00:Drew Sanders takes a big hit on Gamble to force the Gators back into third place and a long 23-yards. Florida cannot complete the first down and punts to give Alabama the ball within 10.

4:58:Jones completes to wide receiver Rick Wells for a completion and 26-yard run to place the Gators in midfield.

4:55:Gators’ Bretton Cox fires Bryce Young to push the Crimson Tide back to third and 12. The Gators defense makes another stop to force Alabama to kick again at the 31.

4:52: TOUCHDOWN FLORIDA.Running back Malik Davis stumbles into the end zone with defenders grabbing his feet to give the Gators their first touchdown with 6:34 left in the half. Alabama leads 21-9.

4:48:Emory Jones rushes the ball through the middle, but can’t finish the first one down. The Gators go for it in fourth place at the Alabama 41.

4:45:Gators’ CB Kaiir Elam went down and appears to stumble off the field after blocking a pass intended for Alabama receiver John Metchie. The Crimson Tide kicks after the game.

4:40:Gators are forced to kick, giving Alabama possession on their own 30 with less than 10 minutes left.

4:35:Young tries to get off the ball and is called for intentional grounding. Alabama punter James Burnip executes a 48-yard punt that lands the ball on the Gators’ 21.

4:33:Dan Mullen calls a timeout for the Gators for fourth. Jones’ pass is tipped and falls to force a turnover on downs on their own 37.

First Quarter: Alabama 21, Florida 3

4:22: TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA.Young completes a pass to Brian Robinson to run into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown. The extra kick gives the Crimson Tide a commanding lead 21-3.

4:20: Young finds Jameson Williams to pick up a small win and puts Alabama in seven.

4:16:Drew Sanders rushes Emory Jones as he releases the throw, and Jalyn Armor-Davis intercepts the attempted pass. Alabama takes over at the Gators’ 38.

4:12:Florida returns the kick-off in the end zone to start the ride on their own 25 with over three minutes left in the first quarter.

4:10: TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA.Young completes a 26-yard pass to Jahleel Billingsley and takes him out of the doghouse for a touchdown. After the extra point, Alabama extend their lead by 14-3.

4:08:Bryce Young makes consecutive completions to McClellan, giving the Crimson Tide another first at the Florida 39.

4:05:Gators’ Jeremiah Moon tackles for loss to push the Crimson Tide to third and seven. A pass interference call against Florida in the next game gives the Crimson Tide another first.

4:02:Jameson Williams returns the kick-off in the end zone for the Crimson Tide, allowing Alabama to start their ride on their own25.

4:00: FIELD TARGET FLORIDA.Florida kicker Chris Howard completes a 25-yard field goal to get the Gators on the board, but Alabama holds the lead 7-3.

3:58:Dan Mullen calls a timeout for the Gators at Alabama’s eight-yard line, trying to score on the fourth down and six with more than seven minutes left in the first quarter.

3:54:Emory Jones throws to Kemore Gamble for a 21-yard completion, then takes a spin for another six win. Alabama pass rushers struggle to stop the offensive momentum.

3:50:Florida returns the kick to put Emory Jones and the Gators’ attack on their own 27 to start their opening stage.

3:43:TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA. Gators’ Tre’Vez Johnson missed a critical tackle that allowed Jase McClellan to dive into the end zone for a touchdown. Alabama ends their opening stage with an early lead 7-0.

3:40:The game is postponed against Alabama trailing third, resulting in a five-yard penalty. Young completes a pass to Anderson Williams to take down first before the Crimson Tide.

3:36:After a pass interference call against the Gators, the Crimson Tide continues their ride at 40.

3:34:Bryce Young leads the charge in Alabama to start first on their own 25.

3:32:Florida wins the toss and postpones, Alabama starts with possession.

3:30:Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson does backflips during pre-kick warmups.

Start time Alabama vs. Florida

Date : Saturday September 18

: Saturday September 18 Kick-off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Florida is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Gators will host the Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, popularly known as “The Swamp.”

How Alabama vs. Florida to watch

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS Live Stream: CBS Sports, fuboTV

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) call the game from the stand, with Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.

Alabama 2021 Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) September 4 Alabama 44, Miami 13 September 11 Alabama 48, Mercer 14 September 18th in Florida 3.30 pm September 25 vs. South Miss 7:30 pm October 2nd vs. Ole Miss To be determined 9 Oct at Texas A&M To be determined Oct 16 in the state of Mississippi To be determined Oct 23 vs. Tennessee To be determined Oct 30 Bye N/A Nov 6 vs. LSU To be determined Nov 13 vs. the state of New Mexico To be determined November 20th vs. Arkansas To be determined November 27 at Auburn To be determined

Florida 2021 Football Schedule