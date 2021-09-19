Field hockey: summaries of September 18





Saturday’s matches John Jay – Cross River 2, John Jay – East Fishkill 2 In the game of the day, Player of the Day Lauren Mastromarco of John Jay-EF had 14 saves. Annabel Brennan scored for the Wolves and assisted on SophiaDiFalco’s goal. Rachel Tama and Kayla Kinkel scored for John Jay-EF. Wolf goalkeeper Maeve McGroary made eight saves. Clarkstown South 4, White Plains 1 Ella St Louis, Mallory Dinsay, Rebecca Friedland and Fiona Doherty all scored. Jordan Sheer and Shanna Goldsmith each had an assist. Greta Brooks scored for White Plains. Stella Gould assisted. Hannah Doherty had nine saves and Shannon Roberts had one save for Clarkstown South. Tiger keeper Saumya Sawant stopped nine shots. Rye 10, Ursuline 0 Maggie Broderick scored four goals and Ellie Hedges scored twice and provided three assists. Caroline Doyle also had two goals and Ava Chiaravalle and Lillian Whaling had one goal each. Lillian Whaling, Shay Ott, Charlotte Langer, Piper Tenney, Ava Chiaravalle and Doyle each had one assist. Koala keeper Fran Mondrone had eight saves. Albertus Magnus 8, Valhalla 1 Nikki Capriotti scored four times, three of them unassisted, and Abby Hanifin had a goal and three assists. Sarah Fischer, Courtney Devers and Adriana Gianetti also scored. Emma O’Callaghan and Fischer each had one assist. Maria José scored the Viking goal. Morgan Kroger had 11 saves for Valhalla. Falcon keeper Tara Costello had eight saves. Brewster 3, Panas 1 Panther keeper Kate Astrab stopped 19 shots, but Morgan Brace scored twice and Eva Cucinell had a solo count for the Bears. Sofia Sanchez, Emily Monaco and Cucinell each had one assist. Panas’s Makenzie Schmidt scored on a penalty. Brewster goalkeeper Jacquelin Sherpa had one save. Rye Country Day 5, King 0 Caroline Keating scored twice and had an assist. Leah Colin, Estelle Maggart and Nina Paganelli also scored. Moira Wathen had 16 saves for King. Irvington 4, Briarcliff/Byram Hills 0 Carleigh Taylor scored twice and Anders Knapp and Emmaline LeBuhn had one goal each. Danielle Stassa had two assists. Zoe Banko had six saves for Briarcliff/Byram Hills. Irvington’s Sam Quinio had one save to record the shutout. Nyack 4, Hastings 1 Megan Hannon had two goals and Kayla Crai and Gianna Cuccia also scored. Avery Demetres, Hannon and Crai each had an assist. Sarah Weinstein scored on an assist from Cecilia Silverstein for Hastings. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Vivian Smith stopped 13 shots. Jenna Davidson had two saves for Nyack. Nanuet 3, Harrison 3 Marianna Sposato stopped 24 shots for Harrison and Nanuet goalkeeper Meghan Meehan made 10 saves. Abby Trotta scored twice and Sofia Puccio had one goal for Harrison. Makaela Larkin, Abigail Gwardschaladse and Isabella Cimino had Nanuet’s goals. Somers 7, Hen Hud 1 Lauren McCartin had a hat-trick and Brianna Coolican scored twice. Teagan Ryan and Chloe Wiener also scored. Paige Johannsen scored on an assist by Caitlin Pignataro for the Sailors. Hen Hud’s Emily Hunt had 20 saves. Trinity Buckler stopped nine shots for the Tuskers. Monday’s matches Hastings in Irvington, 4:30 PM Horace Greeley in Scarsdale, 4:30 pm John Jay-Cross River at Carmel, 4:30 PM John Jay-East Fishkill in Lourdes, 4:30 PM Ketcham in Mahopac, 4:30 PM Lakeland at Fox Lane, 4:30 PM Pelham at Clarkstown South, 4:30 PM Riverdale Country Day on Rye Country Day, 4:30 PM White Plains in North Rockland, 4:30 PM Suffering at Ursulines, 5 p.m. Bronxville in Putnam Valley, 5:30 PM Rye Neck in Nanuet, 6.30 pm Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

