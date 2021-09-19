He’s been near the dock.

A man from Manhattan is the first to visit every Citi Bike station in the Big Apple and Jersey City – all 1,577 – often past 4 a.m. to complete the feat of more than five boroughs.

Why did Eric Finkelstein, 33, put in an “essentially ridiculous amount of effort” on the task?

“I have this thing to round things off,” he told The Post.

Finkelstein, an avid player of the location-based game Pokemon Go who is admittedly “obsessed” with frequent-flyer programs, once “literally flew around the world to catch some of the regional Pokémon.”

Finkelstein visited 1,609 Citi Bike docking stations. Helayne Seidman

Finkelstein – a former competitive ping pong player who has appeared at international tournaments and trained in China – also has the Guinness record for longest table tennis service.

Finkelstein had visited 407 stations during his ride when he noticed a new feature of the Citi Bike app called “City Explorer” in early August. The page shows a map showing where users have and have not rented or returned one of the iconic blue bikes.

Exactly three weeks later, after riding more than a few nights, he had visited a whopping 1,100 additional Citi Bike stations, making him the first rider to reach them all. After he reached the last dock – in Hoboken – he went for dinner and met a friend there for drinks to celebrate.

According to screenshots from the Citi Bike app, he has clocked in at just over 600 hours in the saddle and completed over 4,000 rides since joining the urban bikeshare in 2016.

Citi Bike confirmed that Finkelstein is the first rider to visit each station. Helayne Seidman

His account actually shows 1,609 stations visited, as some have been deactivated or moved since 2016.

The Nolita resident was struck by the number of sidewalk cookouts he cycled past in The Bronx and the rest of the suburbs, he said, as well as the number of open fire hydrants.

“I feel like I don’t see that often in Manhattan. When I was in the Bronx, I saw that constantly. A minor nuisance for the car, but as a motorcyclist I was soaked,” he said.

An “additional perk” of the ride: Getting some suburban binge eating off his list, including Puerto Rican-style pork in the Fordham section of the Bronx, in Cuchifritos, which he’d seen in “Parts Unknown” of Anthony Bourdain. ”

One thing that surprised the card-loving healthcare information technology consultant: He had just one near-accident involving a vehicle, when a parked car suddenly made a U-turn as it passed, forcing him to swerve.

And no fellow New Yorker was “openly hostile.”

All that riding has gotten him a few complaints for Citi Bike parent Lyft, including some neighborhoods that always have no bikes and others don’t have docks, or when the app shows a single open dock at a station only to the rider who arrives and finds it broke. But he says he sees “rebalancing” bikes as a difficult task.

Citi Bike confirmed that Finkelstein is the first rider to visit each station.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of stations people are visiting since we launched the City Explorer feature, but Eric is the first to reach them all, an impressive feat. We will be adding hundreds of additional stations in the near future and we challenge him to maintain his 100% status as we continue to expand our network!” Laura Fox, general manager of Citi Bike at Lyft, said in a statement.