Aiden Blizzard: Former Professional Cricket Player Lists Seddon Pad
The former batsman and his wife renovated the house with the help of favorite fans of The Block. Now it is on the market as they prepare for a boom change.
Former cricketer Aiden Blizzard and his wife, Jessica, sell their cool Seddon pad as they prepare for a tree change.
Blizzard played first-class cricket for Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, but found his place in T20. He has won five Big Bash titles and famously beat a 130m six monster from the WACA in the 2008 final, and also tasted success with the Indian Premier League side of the Mumbai Indians.
The 37-year-old retired from cricket in 2018 and is now Cricket Australia’s National Partnerships manager.
Blizzard and his wife have price expectations of $920,000-$980,000 for their three-bedroom, three-story “New York-style” home that they’ve transformed with the help of fan favorites from The Block.
“It doesn’t look like much from the front and a lot of people don’t realize it’s in the old Bellerive Theater,” Ms Blizzard said.
“The walls were yellow, the carpet was stained, it had the old-fashioned folding curtains and a laminate kitchen. It was really sleazy and screaming to be updated.
“But we saw the spiral staircase and we were really drawn to the natural light and space and thought how amazing it could be.”
The couple enlisted design firm Nectaar, run by Bec and George Douros, who starred in Block’s 2013 series, to give the dated space a modern overhaul.
Hand-carved parquet floors, a sleek kitchen and custom storage were among the new additions to the property’s existing skylights and high ceilings.
The couple bought the 6/67-69 Gamon St residency in 2015, but only moved after Blizzard took time for his cricket career and the family moved back to Melbourne.
But now they traded in the stylish inner western home to capture their roots regionally.
“We’re both Shepparton country kids and we always thought we’d raise our boys outside the city,” Blizzard said.
“It’s nothing against the city, it’s just not what we grew up with. But I will really miss the area, Seddon Village is only (a few hundred) yards away and we have a great wine bar close by.”
Steele Sexton of Compton Green said the space was much larger and also more affordable than most one-front, two-bedroom homes in the area.
“Many first home buyers and young families are priced out of the more traditional homes of the era,” said Mr. Sexton.
The “beautiful morning sun” and glimpses of the city from the balcony were among the additional draws.
The listing is slated to go under the hammer on October 9.
