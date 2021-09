Against Central Michigan, LSU football still without at least 22 players while others return | LSU

Nearly two dozen unavailable players stood on the sidelines of LSUs for the second straight week, but the Tigers also showed signs of improving health as a handful of players returned Saturday night against Central Michigan. Sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern and freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers dressed for the first time this season. Safety Todd Harris Jr. was available to play after a one-game absence, as was freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. LSU had at least 22 players left unclothed, including safety Jay Ward, defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Sage Ryan, wide receiver Trey Palmer and four offensive linemen. This pivotal season at LSU started with a mix of anxiety and optimism. It also started with a glitzy game in Los Angeles that featured the Ti… The unavailable players were: John Emery Jr., RB Jay Ward, DB Josh White, LBA Ali Gaye, FROM Jontre Kirklin, WRO Myles Brennan, QBA Sage Ryan, DB Zavier Carter, DE Armoni Goodwin, RB Three Bradford, RB Greg Penn III, LBA If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. Trey Palmer, WR Aaron Moffitt, TE Matt Jayne, LBA Soni Fonua, DE Jared Small, LBA Cam thread, OT Charles Turner, OL Anthony Bradford, Oregon Thomas Perry, Oregon LJ Guillot, WR Glen Logan, DT For the first time since LSU banned Greek chapters from partying on campus Parade Ground in 2018, fraternities are returning to the tr… Coach Ed Orgeron had said that Ward was “very doubtful” to play this week and that Gaye would miss the game. He described McGlothern as “questionable.” Most absences were injury related. Emery, Fonua and Kirklin missed their third game in a row due to academic issues. Without Wire, redshirt freshman Xavier Hill started the second straight game on left tackle. He was the only backup raised to the grid when right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus returned as expected.

