Men’s tennis has six semi-finalists





MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Freshman Aiden Drover Mattinen came from behind to beat the No. 1 seed in the A Flight and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student athlete is one of six individuals to stay alive in the singles portion of the Middlebury Invitational hosted by Middlebury College . The Engineers have two semifinalists in both the C and D flights. The promotion ends on Sunday. In the A Flight, Drover-Mattinen won his first-round match 6-1, 6-3 against a competitor from Bates before taking the field against Middlebury’s Stan Morris, the best-seeded player on the field. Drover-Mattinen left the first set 2-6 but bounced back to win 6-2 before taking the tiebreaker 10-5. He will face Jeff Chen, the number 4 seed from Brandeis, in the semifinals at 11:30 am. Junior Yudai Teruyama is in the semifinals of the B Flight after taking a three-set win in the second round, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-3, against an opponent of Tufts. Teruyama, who had a walkover in the first round, faced the No. 3 seed, Jake Cohen of Colby, at 11:30 am. The C Flight Semifinals feature matchups of Engineers taking on enemies from Skidmore. Rensselaer’s Yohannes Abraham, the fourth seed to have victories of 7-5, 6-3 (Brandeis) and 6-4, 6-3 (Tufts), will face John Rado, who defeated the No. 1 in the first round ( 6-2, 6-4). Peter Lohrbach , a senior, advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the No. 2 seed (Tufts) and a 6-3, 6-0 second-round win (Cobly). He will take on Noah Williamson of the thoroughbreds. Rensselaer is represented by both in the D Flight Bryce Burnham and Igor Visnevskic , which are ranked as the number 1 and number 3 seeds respectively. Burnham had victories of 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 (Bates) and 6-4, 1-6, 10-3 (Brandeis), while Visnevskij scored 6-3, 6-3 (Bates) and 6-3, 5 -7, 10-7 (Brandeis). Both D Flight semifinals, which also featured players from No. 4 Tufts (Burnham) and No. 2 Brandeis (Visnevskij) are involved, starting at 10:00. Rensselaer had a doubles team past the first round, Lohrbach and Jonathan McMillan , but they were defeated in the second.

