Trinity Western University hockey Spartans score shutout in first game on ice in 18 months – Aldergrove Star





Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU) took a 6-0 win over Victoria in their first game of the 2021 Captains Cup. The chippy affair against their former BCIHL opponent was reminiscent of previous encounters the Spartans had with Victoria when Friday night’s September 17 win brought their record against the Vikes to 26-9. TWU Head Coach Barret Kropf called it “a good night”. We rotated all three goalkeepers tonight to give them their first action in 18 months and combined them for a shutout,” Kropf said. “Our leaders group really set the tone in the first 15 minutes of the game by blocking shots and working hard. These are things we need for all 60 minutes this season, so it was good to see that early in the year.” ALSO READ: TWU alum Jackson takes a double win at the Canadian Road Championships TWU, University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria and Vancouver Island University hockey teams compete in the fourth annual Captains Cup Tournament hosted by the Vancouver Giants. The Captain’s Cup was established in 2017 as an annual tournament to promote university hockey in the Lower Mainland, while raising awareness for WHL’s Scholarship Program, available to players entering post-secondary hockey. ALSO READ: Langley’s Heppell and King play for Canada at the Pan American Cup “The WHL is the leading provider of trade shows in Western Canada and offers the most comprehensive trade shows in North America,” said Dale Saip, senior vice president at the Vancouver Giants. “The Vancouver Giants are pleased to support this exhibition series that will profile our student-athlete alumni who are continuing their education while still competing at a very high level of hockey.” Each participating team will host matches during the round-robin tournament, with the top two teams competing for the championship on Saturday, October 9 at UBC. The winner will take home not only the pride of the year, but also the legendary President’s Trophy, generously donated by the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]



Like us on Facebook and follow us Twitter. @TrinityWesternSpartansLangley



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aldergrovestar.com/sports/trinity-western-university-hockey-spartans-score-shutout-in-first-on-ice-match-in-18-months/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos