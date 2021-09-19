Southern comfort in West Cork for all the family

Have you ever seen the video for the song Close to Me by The Cures, where the band is locked in a wardrobe and then thrown over a cliff? The cable car to Dursey Island on the edge of the Beara Peninsula looks a bit like that to me.

but not for my two children.

We were in a small wooden box, on wires, high above the ocean. My three-year-old son and six-year-old daughter were in a trance, staring at the sea pounding the jagged rocks below. I was terrified.

Still, the journey wasn’t long, eight minutes, and it was worth my fear as we arrived alive to explore this isolated and magical island off the south west coast of Ireland by bus.

Dursey Island is 6.5 km long and 1.5 km wide and has only two inhabitants. We saw sheep grazing high on the cliffs, and abandoned houses, their roofs long gone, scattered over the hills. It was a scene from another time.

I felt that timelessness again when I told the bus driver I didn’t have cash on me to pay for a tour of Dursey. He said he had to leave it at ONeills pub in Allihies, seven miles away and possibly the most remote village in the country. Literally America is the next parish.

Dropping the bus fares in the pub that evening, we discovered a small sacred site just outside the village dedicated to the children of Lr.

I remembered the legend of school: Lr’s four children, who were transformed into swans to roam for 900 years. One night they heard a bell rung by a monk living in Allihies, and they were returned to human form. Not long after, they died and were buried under the large white boulders. There is also mention of the Hagenaar of Beara who they say lived seven lives before being turned to stone on the hill.

We stayed in a self catering cottage on the north coast of the peninsula in Coulagh Bay, 5 miles from Allihies. Now 5 miles doesn’t sound like much, but driving on mountain roads that seem to overhang the Atlantic Ocean can take a while to get there.

Close to



The cable car to Dursey Island The cable car to Dursey Island

But it’s such a breathtakingly beautiful, albeit bleak, part of the world that you’ll want to take it easy, the rugged landscape can look like the surface of the moon. And in places, this part of Beara can seem just as cut off.

One evening we were picnicking in our backyard in Coulagh Bay and watching the sun sink into the sea. The mountains of Slieve Miskish were behind us and the Kerrys peak of Carrauntoohil jutted out in the distance.

The silence was all-encompassing, just the popping of a cork as my wife opened a bottle of wine, the kind of sound that goes a long way. It’s a place so remote I couldn’t help but turn off, helped by the fact that there’s little or no internet coverage. You can’t help but stay in the moment.

It became part of our routine to go for a swim every morning at Ballydonegan Beach, 9km further west, before heading out to explore for the day.

One day we drove the hour to Glengarriff in Bantry Bay and took the ferry past the seals to Garnish Island, a 37-acre horticultural wonder, with a beautiful Italianate garden that would make the heart soar.

Another day we went the 10km to Castletownbere where we stopped for cake and lemonade at the ? Buddhist Retreat Center, Dzogchen Beara (dzogchenbeara.org). It has the most spectacular views over the sea, and I felt more like I was on a Greek island than Cork, as the white walls of the sanctuary glistened in the sun.

On the way back to our cottage we drove on roads barely big enough for a single car. In the surprising heat wave we took a cooling night in the crystal clear waters of Ballydonegan. And I had a pint in ONeills.

It was a wrench to leave but after a week on the Beara we drove back to Cork city. I had forgotten how wonderful the second capital was. We took a lunchtime walk through the UCC campus and took in the beauty of the Quadrangle’s Gothic Revival architecture.

In the afternoon we visited Rumleys open farm (rumleysfarm.ie) in Waterfall, just outside Bishopstown. The kids loved petting the ponies and lambs, the tractor trailer ride and the JCB backhoe ride where they got to dig and move soil. My wife and I were playing a game of table tennis but were interrupted by a lamb and its mother entering our space to gently nudge us out with their noses. An experience straight out of a Disney movie.

As it was another roast day, it was a blessing that we could all cool off in our hotel’s pool, the Kingsley, followed by a drink on the patio overlooking the River Lee, where people were swimming and kayaking.

Close to



The culinary capital Kinsale The culinary capital Kinsale

The next day we drove the short distance to Blarney Castle (blarneycastle.ie), where we took off our shoes and socks and walked along the riverbank. The kids fed the neighborhood horses a handful of grass, and we fed ourselves a delicious picnic of local produce.

The kids played hide and seek in and out of the old trees before climbing the castle walls where my wife kissed the famous stone (in 1314 Robert the Bruce of Scotland gave the Stone of Destiny to the King of Munster as a reward for the 5,000 soldiers who helped him defeat King Edward II at Bannockburn).

We explored the castle gardens and marveled at their Poison Garden, planted with flowers so poisonous they can kill you.

The next day the plan was to go to Cobh to visit the Titanic Experience, but the kids rejected that idea. It was one of the hottest days of the heat wave. So instead of looking around Kinsale, we made sandcastles and swam all morning at Dock Beach, a lovely spot on one side of the Bandon River, before treating ourselves to an alfresco lunch at The Blue Haven. .

We had to educate the kids, because they were visiting Kinsale Equestrian Center (kinsale-equestrian.ie). They had a two-hour outing, and it was so much fun that it was said that they would be going to camp there next summer. My son was mesmerized by the state of the art excavator that picked up giant bales of hay. He watched the performance as enchanted as if it were a Broadway show. Then we all boarded the Kinsale Harbor Cruise (kinsaleharbourcruises.com). It was more of a magical mystery tour? in history than just a boat trip.

On our last day we drove to the beach in Myrtleville for a swim but the sea was full of seaweed and it felt like we were wading in cabbage soup.

Our last night was at a funfair at nearby Crosshaven, and it was impossible to keep the kids off the bouncy castle. It was equally impossible to stop them and their mother and father from jumping into the river for a swim at the end of the night. It had to be done.

If this long hot summer had a title it would be Come in, the waters lovely.

Barry was a guest at The Kingsley Hotel, Sundays Well, Cork, 021 480 0500; thekingsley.ie