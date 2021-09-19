Pakistani cricket has always progressed after setbacks: Ramiz Raja: The Tribune India





Lahore, September 19 The chairman of the New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, has emphasized that the country’s cricket has had similar experiences to when the New Zealand team withdrew at the last minute, but that it had “always moved forward” . Raja posted a video to the PCB website after the New Zealand team pulled out hours before the start of the one-day international series of three matches at Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on September 17, citing security concerns. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White had said it was simply not possible to go ahead with the tour given the advice he was given. “I understand this will be a blow to the PCB who have been great hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe it is the only responsible option.” Raja said in a video message to cricket fans: “Our pain is shared. Whatever happened, it is not good for cricket in Pakistan. But one point that needs to be emphasized is that we have had such experiences in the past and we always moving forward. “So I urge our fans to stand behind the Pakistani team and be their strength in the World Cup (T20). To my team I would like to say take your frustrations out on the pitch because that is the only cure. the world’s best team, then everyone will be lining up to play series in your country. So I want everyone to take this as a lesson and move on and not be disappointed.” The PCB is reportedly planning to take up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Raja tweeted after the series’ cancellation: “It was a crazy day! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players Tour through a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating, especially if it’s not shared!! What world does NZ live in? NZ will belong to ICC.” The series was seen as an ideal preparation for Pakistan for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October-November this year. “We will get out of this situation where our (ability to host) international cricket is under pressure again, but even if we don’t, we’ll still have that strong belly. We have the confidence and strength to meet our domestic cricket. to work and still produce a world class team. “I understand that there is a lot of pressure on the Pakistani team. But that’s okay. We will face it. And we will bring you good news. Good performance. We are gathering the fans to get behind us. Now is the time to work hard and emerge as the world’s best team so that we can easily get out of this challenge I am with you and hope you are with me and as a unit we will advance cricket in Pakistan. ” IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/sports/pakistan-cricket-has-always-moved-forward-after-setbacks-ramiz-raja-313323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos