HS SOCCER: Cappotelli, Leach, Wade spark Cal-Mum/BB football | Sport
CALEDONIA Host Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen jumped out of a 20-0 lead in the first, extended it to 34-0 at halftime and gave their backups an entire second half in Friday’s 34-0 win York/Pavilion.
Jake Cappotelli, who ran 64 yards on just eight carries, scored a hasty TD on Cal-Mums’ opening run.
At York/Pavilions that followed, Cappotelli picked up a pass and returned it 25 yards for another touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Anthony Leach scored the Raiders third TD of the game in the first period, on a 5-yard run that gave CMBB the 20-0 advantage.
Senior QB Kyle Wade scored two TDs in the second period for Cal-Mum-BB’s final points.
Nine different players ran the ball for the Raiders.
Leach led the Raiders with 98 yards on 12 carries.
York/Pavilion took some positive yards with the ball while Carl Szczech led the way with a season-best 72 yards on 19 carries.
Maverick Coffey led the Y/P defense with 11 tackles, including one for a loss, while Sean Vattimo and Nick Farley had eight tackles each.
Mason Gray added seven stops, while Austin Flynn added five tackles.
Not the result we want, but I think we took a step forward tonight and we’ve seen some flashes of what this team can be,” said York/Pavilion coach Kurt Schneider. Really proud of the efforts of Nick Farley and Maverick Coffey up front in defence, just to name a few, they both had good nights and got better every week. On offense Carl Szczech was running fast and had a really solid game in his first start for us at the varsity level. We are excited to see what he can continue to do for us in the future. Finally, Ryan Jaroszek came back into action tonight, he’s a big part of our line and defense that was out in weeks one and two and we’re looking forward to getting that line back together for the first time in ages. Obviously we have a lot of things to improve on and we are taking on that challenge and looking forward to the opportunity to get better next week.
