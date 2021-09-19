Steamboat tennis teams’ home loss does not reflect their success

Steamboat Springs boys tennis senior Kyle Saunders makes contact with the ball as No. 2 doubles partner, freshman Wiley Cotter, watches on Saturday at a home game against Rocky Mountain High School.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School boys’ tennis team was won 7-0 at home on Saturday by Rocky Mountain High School. The loss is not a good reflection of their season, but head coach Bill Conway said the loss came at a good time nonetheless. With two weeks to go before the regions, his team can learn from the defeat and improve.

Competitions like this, getting results like this, are always really good wake-up calls before you go in (to the regional), Conway said. When you start to do it really, really well, you start to slip.

The team did not get through the season easily. The Sailors are 8-4 on the year and their losses were close. The wins, while more frequent, were also close by and never by way of a sweep.

There were no close wins on Saturday. Every Sailor player suffered a straight-set loss.

Its more encouraging than the scores, Conway said. We started to see things being implemented in practice. Now, implementing it and starting to see it versus owning it are very different things. To look at the attitude as a whole and the effort as a team to stay afloat and not the doubles teams choosing each other.

The No. 2 doubles team of freshman Wiley Cotter and senior Kyle Saunders were the most competitive sailors of the day. In set one, they lost 7-5. The pair trailed 4-3 and then won two games in a row to lead 5-4.

However, Rocky Mountain held on to win the next two and went up 6-5. Steamboat and Rocky Mountain were all on 30. The Sailors had to win the game to set the set at six and force a tiebreak. Rocky Mountain won the next run, moved up 40-30 and went on to win 7-5.

Steamboat Springs boys’ tennis No. 2 singles player Gabe Gray takes aim during a home game against Rocky Mountain High School on Saturday.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Our lobs and getting their lobs worked well, said Cotter, who also said putting corners on the Lobos was effective.

What worked in the first set didn’t work in the second. Cotter and Saunders lost out in the second set when the Lobos took an early lead. The Rocky Mountain players were sharper in the second set, serving better and swinging on purpose. Meanwhile, the Sailors were left defensively.

We just got tired, Saunders said. That was a long first set.

We just broke down, Cotter added.

Despite their age difference, Saunders and Cotter work well together. Junior Xander Dalke and freshman Liam Siefkin’s No. 1 doubles also has great chemistry, despite one being much younger than the other. The pair have played well all fall, battling in a 6-3, 6-4 defeat on Saturday.

For what the older kids have in adulthood and try to keep it together, the younger kids have the skills to play tennis for longer, Conway said. The maturation of tennis is very similar.

The Sailors have gained a lot of confidence from early season victories. Saturday was a lesson for them to stay humble and focused.

I always explain to the kids that focusing on a tennis court is like learning to drive, Conway said. It’s like when the radio is on and you go straight ahead, you lose focus. That’s between the points. The second point starts, it’s like the brake lights come on in front of you. How fast do you focus and lock?

Rocky Mountain 7, Steamboat Springs 0

singles: 1. Nash Whittington loss, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Gabe Gray loss, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Forfeit.

Double: 1. Xander Dalke and Liam Siefkin lose, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Wiley Cotter and Kyle Saunders loss, 7-5, 6-1. 3. Eli Ince and Caleb Groemmeck loss, 6-0, 6-0. 4. Michael Lake and Fischer St. John loss, 6-0, 6-0.

