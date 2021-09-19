Aberdeen Wings Finish 3-1 at North American Hockey League Showcase





The Aberdeen Wings started their season on the North American Hockey League Showcase. The four-day event in Blaine, MN, features teams from across the league and counts toward the regular season. Wings holds back Corpus Christi Ice Rays’ rise in third period in a 4-3 win The Wings closed the NAHL Showcase with their second straight win and improved to a 3-1 record on Saturday. Patrick O’Connell, Kyle Gaffney, Cade Neilson and Kevin MacKay all scored for the Wings. Jacob Boss earned his third assist of the showcase on Gaffney’s goal. In addition, Chase Davis, Nate Mann and Cade Neilson provided assists. The Ice Rays kept it close as Cameron Crolley and Grady Friedman both scored power play goals at the end of the third period. Friedman’s goal with two seconds left turned out to be too late, as the Wings held on to the 4-3 victory. Kyle Kozma played in the net for the Wings and earned 19 saves on 22 shots. The Wings made 22 shots against Damon Beaver, who ended with 18 saves. The Wings start on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 on the road against the North Iowa Bulls. Two power play goals bolster Wings 6-3 past Springfield Jr. Blues Hugo Gustafsson and Seamus Campbell each scored twice for the Wings when they took their second win of the season at the NAHL Showcase on Friday night. Kyle Gaffney, who was recently announced as the Wings captain, scored for the Wings. Cade Neilson scored his second goal of the showcase in the 6-3 win. Nate Mann added two assists. Jed Baliotti made 20 saves on 23 shots for the Wings. Ethan Roberts got 28 shots and 22 saves. Wings falls 1-0 in rematch with Shreveport It all went to the last four minutes when the Shreveport Mudbugs got the best of the Wings in a 1-0 shutout on Thursday. The chances weren’t easy for either side, but the Wings got a power play chance at 1:48 in the third period on Connor Gatto’s slashing penalty. But Devon Bobak played a perfect game and stopped all 25 shots from the Wings. Burke Simpson finally caught a bounce at 4:48 pm and snuck a goal past Kyle Kozma for the only goal of the game. Kozma closed his season debut with 22 saves. Two goals in the second period give the Wings their first win of the season The Aberdeen Wings opened their season on the NAHL Showcase, recording a 4-3 victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks. Wings center Cade Neilson responded to an early goal from Johnstown in the first period with a rebound on Kyle Gaffney’s equalizer shot. Johnstown took the lead on Holt Oliphant’s goal in the second period, but goals from Nate Mann and Chase Davis gave the Wings a 3-2 lead. The Wings struck again in the third period when Hugo Allais found the back of the net on a jack of Mann and Gaffney for the eventual game winner. Oliphant authored the final goal for Johnstown at 4:24 PM, but the Wings defense stopped all chances shortly after. Goalkeeper Jed Baliotti took his first win of the season, stopping 21-of-24 shots. The Wings defeated Johnstown 30-24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aberdeennews.com/story/sports/2021/09/18/aberdeen-wings-finish-3-1-north-american-hockey-league-showcase/8379834002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos