What Coach Steve Sarkisian Said After Winning Rice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will enter the Big 12 game with some confidence after a 58-0 win over Rice Saturday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Regardless of the quality of the opponent, the Longhorns took care of business and were dominant in every facet of the game. Something that head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized in his post-game press conference.

Texas Longhorns running backs go wild in Rice’s 58-0 throttling



The Longhorns rushed for 427 yards and collected 44 points before halftime. The Longhorns knocked out an opponent for the first time since 2017.

Bijan Robinson scored three touchdowns, but seemingly every run back on the Longhorns roster made an impact. Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson scored touchdowns on explosive plays. Freshman Jonathon Brooks scored his first touchdown of his Longhorns career.

Here’s what Sarkisian said after Saturday night’s win.

Pick up line

“First and foremost when you have to eat a big bite out of the humble pie, like we did last week. We challenged the guys that we had to own it and get back to work. I thought our team’s intention and mentality was translated into the game in practice throughout the week. All four run back when the ball is right. I thought we blocked well. We challenged guys to strain and finish our blocks. I love that special teams had an impact on the game by getting the point block early. Defensively, first shutout here in five years. All very good positive for us coming out last week. The reality is that the regular season starts next week when Tech comes into town. Last week we had a bad taste in our mouth…this week is no different. We can’t relax. I think that was a lesson that came from the Louisiana game.”

Sarkisian on the performance of the whole team

“I wanted to try and really hit all three phases. When you saw it, I thought there was a really good execution offensively. We had a few protection glitches that we need to clear up. I thought Xavier Worthy showed up. I thought we could come third off the field. We had a few times when we were close to getting out and then Cameron Dicker was fantastic…they had no returns. A lot of guys had to play and those are good building blocks for the future.”

Texas Longhorns Let loose in Rice’s outburst with Big 12 ahead



What did you learn about your team in the non-conference?

“When our guys are challenged, they really take on the challenge and that’s a quality I’ve mentioned before. I hate hammering away at the loss because we’ve had two really good wins. We have a team with a lot of spirit and a lot of perseverance. It would be easy to come out of the game and wonder if… this was the right schedule, are these the right coaches? We all sat together and said we had to get better. They responded and I think that’s a great quality to have. That’s probably the most important thing I know about our team right now. We have work to do. We weren’t perfect. I think in the future we have to hold on to what we have and apply those things in the game.”

Has Sarkisian watched any other Big 12 games?

“I know a few teams won some tight ones today. Everyone plays a physical type of football. I don’t believe this is the Big 12 of yesteryear. If we start looking into opponents every week, we’ll have a better idea.”

How do you ensure that this team handles success in the right way?

“You have to attack it head-on. I didn’t mince words with them. This was another challenge for us. The challenge for us last week was to get off the mat. This week it’s different. OK, we played to a standard now, how do we play to the standard. It will take the leadership of the team to re-lock us to play at the level we can play at.”

Thoughts on passing game

“We were efficient. I think we were relatively efficient. It was kind of the way the match went because the run game was so explosive. Again, we just missed a few chances in the field that we didn’t hit. We had a nice third conversion to Kelvontay Dixon… I think all these things showed we are going in the right direction. Ideally, I don’t know if we’re going to run 430 meters every night, so we’ll need the pass game to be there.

About the performance of Xavier Worthy

“He’s not the biggest man, but he’s got some physicality about him. He dropped his shoulder and finished the run. That’s a quality we’re trying to preach here – contact courage – and he showed it tonight see.”

On the offensive line performance against Rice

“I thought the offensive line was reacting. He was with them this week. We just weren’t going to let the little things slip. It was about doing your job exactly the way you were supposed to. I believe in both aspects.. .. we tried to get the ball a little more into space. I think we had success there, but in the end the interior runs were there too.”

On the Day of Keilan Robinson

“He’s been fantastic in special teams all year. He’s been a great asset to us. He just has the right mindset. He was like a rocket ship on the runway. Not the greatest man, but plays really hard. To be a ​Seeing some of the smaller guys play that way, I think that should give you an idea of ​​how we want to play.”

On the decision to bring Hudson Card into play in the third quarter

“We wanted to make sure Hudson got into the game where he could really play football and he did it well. Like the clock was running… I really wish I’d had Charlie Wright in the game and Ben Ballard. I could have those guys can’t get in, so hopefully there’s still a chance where I can get those guys.”

Will Casey Thompson be the starter against Texas Tech?

“There’s something about him when he comes into play. The ball goes across the field. I give him a lot of credit… just his intention to prepare. We’ll all reassess that tomorrow morning. I can imagine that Casey will lead the charge against Tech, but Card will have his chance.”

Evaluating players who get their chance in the second half

“I would be remiss not to mention Jonathon Brooks… he was a man who was not available to us in the first game against Louisiana. It was nice to see him run. Really, that second line of attack did well. That whole group I thought went in and blocked well. They did their job, but really a lot of guys were playing on both sides. It was great to see. Many linebackers played in this game. I’m leaving guys out, but the bottom line is that a lot of guys have played… the chance these guys got… it will justify more time in games. “