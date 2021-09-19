Will do everything to prevent cricket being taken from Pakistan: Wasim Akram after withdrawal from New Zealand | Cricket





Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram said the world should give his country a chance to show they can host cricket matches without security concerns. Akram’s comments came in the wake of New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from the limited-overs tour to Pakistan, citing security concerns. Akram said on Twitter that cricket means a lot to the Pakistani people and that they would do anything to prevent it from being taken away from them. I think the world underestimates how powerful our security forces are. Cricket is more than a sport to us and we will do everything we can to prevent cricket from being taken from us again. The world must give us a chance to prove it! Akram tweeted on Sunday. I think the world underestimates how powerful our security forces are. Cricket is more than a sport to us and we will do everything we can to prevent cricket from being taken from us again. The world must give us a chance to prove it! – Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 19, 2021 New Zealand had decided to suspend the Pakistani tour, consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is, hours before the first ODI at Rawalpindi on Friday (September 17). New Zealand Cricket said they had been advised by their government not to leave their hotel rooms for security reasons. Also read | Gayle Goes To Pakistan Tomorrow Tweet Leaves Fans Confused; Amir replies: However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called NZC’s decision to cancel the series one-sided.” Akram previously called Pakistan one of the safest places in the world to play cricket. Very disappointed in NZ’s choice to leave the #PAKvNZ tour. Pakistan has proven that our security measures for international matches are of the highest order, making Pakistan one of the safest places in the world to play cricket today. I feel like we’re not hearing the whole story, he tweeted Friday. Very disappointed in NZ’s choice of the ? #PAKvNZ tour. Pakistan has proven that our security measures for international matches are of the highest order, making Pakistan one of the safest places in the world to play cricket today. I feel like we’re not hearing the whole story – Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 17, 2021 The touring New Zealand squad, meanwhile, landed in Dubai early on Sunday after taking off from Islamabad on a charter flight. The cricketers are the support staff who have to spend a day in isolation before 24 of them fly back home while the other 10 wait for the rest of the team members for the T20 World Cup to join them in the UAE. “What I can say is that we were told this was a specific and credible threat to the team,” said NZC chief executive David White. “Friday everything changed. The advice changed, the threat level changed and as a result we took the only responsible action possible.” New Zealand had been to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and would also play five Twenty20 matches in Lahore. Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan after an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six police officers and two civilians

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/will-do-everything-in-power-to-prevent-taking-cricket-away-from-pakistan-wasim-akram-after-new-zealand-pull-out-101632028102147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos