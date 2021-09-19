Week 3 winners and losers are Michigan, ACC

Alabama rose 21-3 in front against Florida, but took almost every second of four quarters to beat the Gators, which raises questions about whether the Crimson Tide is so invincible when looking through two games.

Oklahoma met longtime rival Nebraska and struggled to put the Cornhuskers away in the Sooners’ second poor performance of the young season against FBS competition.

Cincinnati remains undefeated against Indiana and can start planning the trip to Notre Dame on October 2nd. Virginia Tech was the latest victim in the hugely disappointing ACC. Several Big Ten teams looked like real contenders.

Those teams and others top the winners and losers from Week 3 of the season.

WINNERS

Alabama

Win in Gainesville against the No. 9 Gators must be celebrated, even if the tide has a few worries come out of the 3-0 start. There’s no bigger problem than the running game’s state, which was simply dominant a year ago but struggled under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After running 91 yards on 28 carries against the Gators, the Tide averages just 3.9 yards per carry. That level of production isn’t good enough for Alabama to run the table and repeat as national champions.

Cincinnati

The Bearcats defeated Indiana 38-24 and have an extra week to get ready for the biggest game in program history. On October 2, Cincinnati travels to Notre Dame and attempts a second win against the Power Five league and become the first Group of Five team to really play a part in the playoff debate. To get there unscathed, the Bearcats had to climb out of a 14-0 hole in the second quarter and endure a boisterous, back-and-forth third quarter before retreating into the Hoosiers’ fourth. Quarterback Desmond Ridder finished with a total offense of 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan

Michigan’s first three games have portrayed the Wolverines as a legitimate contender for the Big Ten Championship and New Year’s Six. UM closed the non-conference game with a 63-10 win against Northern Illinois, thanks to another strong outing on the field. Four players put in at least 40 yards, three scored at least twice, and the offense overall went for 373 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 carries. That gives the Wolverines 1,056 rushing yards and 15 scores through three games.

Michigan state

And the Wolverines’ rivals continue to impress under sophomore coach Mel Tucker. Determined to finish bottom of the East division, the Spartans are now 3-0 with two Power Five wins after knocking out Miami (Fla.) 38-17 on the road. An influx of transfer talent and Tucker’s continued roster change have produced a team good enough to qualify for the bowl by the end of October.

Kansas state

The Wildcats defeated Carson Strong and Nevada 38-17 without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson and will fight to earn a spot in next week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. With Thompson on the sidelines, Kansas State used its running game to loosen up the Nevada defense and make five scoring runs that lasted eight or more plays. Overall, the Wildcats ran 269 yards and four touchdowns while holding the Wolf Pack to 25 yards on 23 carries.

Southern California

For a day, the focus was on the Trojans’ performance on the field and not on the yo…ob opening which is arguably one of the dominant themes of the 2021 season. And USC looked pretty good under interim coach Donte Williams, who replaced Clay Helton earlier this week. Trailing 14-0 to less than a minute into the first half and with quarterback Kedon Slovis injured, the Trojans got 391 passing yards and four touchdowns from backup Jaxson Dart, beating Washington State 45-14.

Wake Forest

It may be too early to call this the best team of Dave Clawson’s tenure, which has seen the Demon Deacons reach six straight bowl games and rack up eight seasons in a row. But the potential is there for a breakthrough finish and a push for the Top 25 after Wake barely broke a sweat in a 35-14 win against outmatched Florida State. Now 3-0, the Demon Deacons have several games to win before facing a tough set of opponents in November. Rarely credited as one of the best coaches in the ACC and the Power Five, Clawson may finally be getting the national attention he deserves.

Texas-San Antonio

UTSA is 3-0 under sophomore coach Jeff Traylor after beating Middle Tennessee State 27-13 behind another 100-yard game from running back Sincere McCormick, an All-America contender. Losses to Marshall (42-38 to East Carolina) and Charlotte (20-9 to Georgia State) have left the Roadrunners as the only undefeated team in Conference USA and the current favorites to win the East Division of the competition. Next week’s trip to Memphis marks the Roadrunners’ biggest test yet.

State of San Diego

The Aztecs continue to eat Pac-12 teams. The state of San Diego is 2-0 against Power Five league teams this season and 7-2 since 2016, after beating Utah 33-31 in a crazy three overtime game that looked good in the corner of the Aztecs before Utah stormed from 14 points in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. SDSU continues to get solid production from running backs from Greg Bell, who went for 119 yards against the Utes and has cracked 100 yards seven times in his 10 games since moving to the program from Nebraska.

LOSERS

The ACC

Miami’s 21-point loss to Michigan was the low point in another low week for the ACC, which had already suffered a series of devastating setbacks before the end of September. Even before Saturday, the ACC was dealing with losses to Clemson, North Carolina and the Hurricanes, the top three preseason contenders in the league. That was joined on Saturday by Miami’s terrible loss, Pittsburgh falling 44-41 to West Michigan and Virginia Tech’s 27-21 Loss in West Virginia. About the only ACC team looking good is Boston College, who moved to 3-0 after an easy win over Temple.

Clemson

What’s wrong with Clemson? The Tigers faced the Power Five league for the second time in as many games, this time in a 14-8 breakaway against Georgia Tech with the program’s worst offensive performance in ACC play in years: 284 yards, the fewest in league since winning 190 yards against the Yellow Jackets in 2014, at just 4.3 yards per game. The last time Clemson was held less than 300 yards in back-to-back games against the Power Five was in the final two games of the 2010 season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has 349 passing yards in three games; its predecessor, the great Trevor Lawrence, surpassed that total four times in 2020 alone.

State of Florida

How bad will it get for FSU and coach Mike Norvell? A week later heartbreaking loss to the state of Jacksonville, the Seminoles fell to 0-3 for the first time since legendary coach Bobby Bowden’s 1976 first season after giving up 484 yards of offense and 27 first downs in the ugly loss to the Demon Deacons. Right now, the only clear win over the Massachusetts home program is on October 23. Could the Seminoles lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?

Connecticut

The Huskies scored 21 points in the second half against Army after failing to score a point in eight quarters against Fresno State and Purdue. (Not to mention Holy Cross’ 38-28 loss.) Unfortunately, the Huskies also gave up 52 points and 397 rushing yards to the Black Knights, who held onto possession for more than 40 minutes and choked out the worst team in the FBS .

Colorado

One of the surprise Power Five teams of 2020, the Buffaloes will play Pac-12 1-2 after being destroyed by Minnesota in a 30-0 loss. Far from last week’s competitive 10-7 loss to Texas A&M, the Buffaloes allowed 441 yards from offense, 277 on the ground, and gained just 63 yards on 45 games. Colorado had not been shut out since losing 28-0 to Washington State in 2017 or held under 100 yards of offense since scoring 76 yards in a 48-0 loss to Stanford in 2012.

Marshall

It’s not just that Marshall lost to East Carolina, but it did despite a 647-yard strike and a significant lead late in the second half. Coming in undefeated on Saturday, the Thundering Herd was 17 points ahead, 38-21, heading into the fourth quarter. But ECU scored with 7:31 left to make it 38-28. Again with 2:31 to go to make it 38-35. And the game-winning drive went 53 yards in 1:36 and ended with a short touchdown run to push the Pirates into a 42-38 lead with just under a minute left. The last Conference USA team to gain and lose that many yards was Rice, who lost to Marshall for 647 yards on September 9, 2012.

State of Boise

Boise held Oklahoma State to 87 yards passing, but still managed to lose 21-20, marking the second time the Broncos have given away a highly winnable game in the program’s first three games under coach Andy Avalos. As with the previous loss to Central Florida, the Broncos had a solid lead (10-0 in the first quarter, 19-7 in the second), but failed to respond to the Cowboys’ comeback. Boise also missed a 36-yard field goal in the closing minutes that may have been tipped off at scrimmage by a jumping OSU defender.

