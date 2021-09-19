Tennis advances to MTC quarterfinals





MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin North Texas tennis doubles team from Jasmine Adams and Lucie Devier advanced to the doubles quarterfinals of the 2021 Milwaukee Tennis Classic with a 6-2 win on Saturday. Adams and Devier will face the number 1 in the country in the quarterfinals on Sunday. UNT has never defeated a nationally ranked No. 1 opponent. “Lucie and Jasmine continue to learn and build chemistry,” said head coach Sujay Lama . “They were clean and efficient from the start. Tomorrow they have another great opportunity as the number 1 team in the country.” Adams and Devier also competed in singles at the MTC on Saturday. Only a freshman, Adams won her first round match, 6-3, 6-2, over Indiana’s Luara Masic. However, in the round of 16 Adams would fall to number 4 seeded Carmen Corley of Oklahoma in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Devierfell in the round of 32 singles tie against Nebraska Kristina Novak, 6-3, 6-4. “Jasmine attracted a lot of attention with her performance against a high-ranking opponent today,” said Lama. “She went toe to toe and didn’t blink at all. The difference was the experience. She will learn from this loss and become a better player.” On Sunday, Devier and Adams will face Oklahoma’s sister team Ivana and Carmen Corley in the quarterfinals of the MTC double draw. The sisters are number 1 in the nation. UNT aims to reach the semifinals of the MTC double draw for the second time in a row. “I’m very proud of the way we fought and behaved,” Lama said. “Our routines and rituals were impeccable.”

