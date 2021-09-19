Brad Alberts; Making Texas Hockey Bigger





Dallas Stars President and CEO continues to cement his name as Texas hockey grows. Not only is he president of an NHL team, Alberts is also finding other ways to expand the sport in the Lone Star State. From the NHL to youth hockey. The president also has his fingerprints at the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl. Brad Alberts has been the president and CEO of both the Dallas Stars and American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates since 2018. During that time, he has overseen both clubs to win banners as Western Conference champions (Texas in 2018 and Dallas in 2020) in their respective leagues. Dallas has only missed the playoffs once in a full season overseen by Alberts. That was, of course, an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. The hopes of the Dallas Stars rejoin the playoff round for 2022 are very favorable. For the Winter Classic 2020, Alberts did a lot to host an outdoor hockey game in Texas. It was the first outdoor NHL game to feature not just one, but two non-traditional NHL markets. The Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators. Two Southern NHL teams. Photo credit: LT Otero/AP Brad Alberts chimed in with the media about the annual event played at the cotton bowl. The history and nostalgia here is unlike any other location in our city, Alberts said. For years, the Cotton Bowl was the start of a great day of college football on New Year’s Day. We, along with the Predators and the NHL, are excited to bring back the marquee tradition at this historic venue on January 1. Brad Alberts is not only working hard to increase interest in Dallas Stars hockey, he has sparked interest in Texas to get another hockey team in the future. The Arizona Coyotes, in regards to a new (also old) divisional rival to the Stars, are going through tough times. So an NHL team in Houston would definitely spice up the NHL. Texas hockey would be even more fun. Especially if there were to be an outdoor game in the NRG stadium. Featuring the Houston Coyotes hosting the Dallas Stars for a stadium series in February. Clearly hypothetical. But you can dream. And, of course, we’ve already had a Southern hockey game before a Winter Classic game at the Cotton Bowl. Outside of the NHL, Brad Alberts also continues to help build interest in youth hockey across the state. Alberts teamed up with former Stars goalkeeper Marty Turco and the Dallas Stars Foundation to reach more kids who wanted to get involved in hockey. These efforts also include contact with women and minorities. Across the board, all demographics are more interested in hockey. Stars owner Tom Gaglardi has full confidence in his CEO. Brad is well educated, he says. He has been around some of the best people in the sport and has a great understanding of what really matters. Id also call him a modern leader. He has the toolbox to work in the modern age and that ability to bridge the ancient to the modern. Brad Alberts has earned all the accolades from Dallas Stars ownership to the fans and the media. We are working very hard to make the franchise competitive and we have to watch out for the fans. Combining Alberts’ work with the Stars with his outreach in the community, Dallas continues to grow as a hockey city and Texas grows day by day into more and more of a hockey state. Featured Photo: Sean Berry/dmagazine.com

