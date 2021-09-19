VICTOR OMOLE: Clearing His Grass on Teamwork

With his signature beard, glittering face, infectious smile and a physique to break any woman’s steps, he is the epitome of self-motivation, discipline and empathy. Victor Omole, the chairman of the Archers Group, is as strong as a lion, but is known for operating like a sheep. Raised in a purely polygamous family, but with a robust pedigree, he has learned the place of leadership. With business interests in healthcare and real estate, across Nigeria and Ghana, his life reads like a script anchored in enduring success that is no doubt forged in the place of discipline. Adedayo Adejobi writes:

For a businessman whose day starts at 4:55 am with a cup of black coffee and raisins followed by a 12-kilometer walk, Victor Adeoye Omole still believes his ancestors were stronger because they walked to the farms and back home.

Sometimes, when I go for a walk, I go with my wife and we can discuss matters well, he begins quietly. Most problems are solved at that level of communication; issues about family, the kids, health and pretty much everything else.

He doesn’t joke with his daily devotion of an hour after the early morning walk, a die-hard habit since 2004.

His daily routine includes going to the office in the morning to oversee operations in Nigeria and the company’s Ghana branch, while returning home later in the day to bond with the children. He considers himself a boss who is approachable.

I think you should be accessible, but you should not exhaust yourself. You have to delegate but be accessible, because what you don’t guide doesn’t get done.

Making his presence in the office is conscious: to supervise, inspect and motivate. His superior judgment allowed him to solve problems from an informed frame of mind.

You must do a valuation on the spot. That’s how the president does it. That’s how councilors do it. Why do presidents visit their troops? It’s to boost their morale. This is because you can’t let men fight on the battlefront without seeing them. So the same goes for your work. Most businesses that thrive depend on the owner’s level of governance. If you’re not on the ground, things will go wrong. Experience has taught me that.

Its management philosophy is based on an all-inclusive involvement of those in the production process. For him, his staff should have a sense of belonging, enhanced by rewards or giveaways.

Once a staff member has a problem, everyone gathers around that staff to solve the problem. For example, if a person’s father dies, he is not allowed to ask for a loan. You must be able to provide some form of assistance. A woman wants to give birth. There has to be that kinship, that family conviviality around the staff. Once you’re able to do that, you won’t have to talk to people anymore because your action has clearly demonstrated that you are a people oriented person and therefore they will be ready to follow everywhere. They give you everything, he says enthusiastically.

Omole is someone who likes his employees to take initiative because he believes there are many ways to solve a problem.

For example 2+2=4 just like 1+3=4; so you have to allow people, because your approach is not the only approach out there. Let people give you feedback, because when you micromanage you kill people’s values. But the leadership has to come in where there seems to be a problem, such as a mothership, to solve the problem. I believe in an organization, the lowest staff has something to say because as they say, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Every member of the organization must all believe that they were in it together. Whatever you do, it’s better than advice and it’s very important, he says.

Although he is a very busy CEO, he never skimps on his knowledge. An avid reader, he also relaxes by watching documentaries with a penchant for fantasy, animation and crime. But in general, he likes movies and vacations. His favorite holiday destination? Oh, that’s Lagos and beyond that is Accra, in Ghana. The country I love the most is India; India for variety. I love India for its accessibility and I love India for its respect for other countries. They enjoy it very much because they understand how to manage their population so that other people will consider them in important economic policies.

Omole is a motivated person and believes that the only way to create and sustain it is through commerce. In commerce, if you innovate and give value, people will pay for that value and what people pay is proportional to how they value what you have. So if it’s valuable, they’ll pay you and it’ll get you accolades. I try to solve a problem as much as possible and once that problem is solved, it motivates me and makes me want to do more. I am a self starter, innate and God motivated.

Omole likes to see great success from the start, but not at the cost of losing other things. Yorubas usually have a prayer point that is Oluwa, ma fikan gbakan lowo mi (meaning Lord, bless me not with success on the one hand and cause me sorrow on the other). Some people may be so rich but still have poor health and vice versa. So, in a nutshell, what drives me is to see something amazing built from scratch. Once you achieve that kind of success, that thing would mess you up and make you less ticklish!

Speaking about the way he motivates his staff, the CEO reveals: I motivate my staff in three ways. The first is by creating a stimulating environment and the second is through a fantastic reward system. Third, I recognize those who do well and also let those who behave substandardly know that they are being watched closely, and as such do not feign ignorance with people. That way they know they have to sit down or find their way out of the system. You know there are a lot of battles we fight in the workplace. There is a battle for recognition and wanting to be at the forefront, one cherishes more than the other. So, appreciate those who want it. Let everyone come to their own realization. Always try to go the extra mile for your staff by doing small things. Their needs are very few. People should be appreciated.

However, he uses the stick-and-carrot approach when needed. He didn’t care about manipulating others, but he said there should always be checks and balances so that everyone can be accountable to someone. In addition, he suggested good planning that helps a lot in business, family and relationships. He illustrated this on the basis of images of a well. Digging a well before you get thirsty prepares you for the possibility of losing strength if you get thirsty much later.

Growing up in a purely polygamous home has also taught him some values. His loving father had four wives and yet he never fought with his mother. According to him, the husband and wife have to work for a family to succeed.

A man must be as strong as a lion, but operate like a sheep. What I’ve learned over time is that leadership at home rises and falls with the man, Omole said.

He gave more than just a few tips about his sense of style, appearance and eating habits. Sometimes I could wear everything tight. At other times I could wear everything loose. I dress according to the nature of my work. I maintain my physique with constant exercise like walking and I also play table tennis very well. I also watch what I eat. I used to love cake and ice cream, but I had to let it go. As you reach a certain age, your metabolism drops. So it is very important that you watch what you eat or else you will lose it at some point. You have to find the exercise that fits. More importantly, we have to watch what we eat, because the first medicine is food. My food is cheap but nutritious and it’s accessible everywhere I go, so I have no problem seeing what to eat anytime, anywhere. I prefer fish over red meat.

As CEO, he is surprisingly domesticated. He could do some household chores without considering them humiliating.

I’m not saying that’s below me. The greatest men on earth are the meek. One of Nelson Mandela’s greatest principles was that he always made his bed in the morning when he was in prison. I also remember an American general who said, if you can’t make your bed, you’re not a disciplined man.