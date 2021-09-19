Athletics vs. Angels – Game Recap – September 18, 2021

ANAHEIM, California — James Kaprielian doubled in six innings, Matt Olson hit his 36th homerun and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Saturday-evening.

The Ashes have won four consecutive games and seven out of ten in their race for the second AL wildcard. They are two games back from Toronto for the last spot after the season, with the Yankees also getting in the way.

Kaprielian (8-5) retired 18 of his 20 batters. He struckout five batters and walked no batter. He had moved to the bullpen and only found out he would start on Saturday after playing catch Friday.

My mindset is the same, it hasn’t really changed anything, Kaprielian said of relief casting or starting rolls. I probably threw more than I wanted yesterday because I didn’t know until after I played catch. At the end of the year, whatever (Manager Bob Melvin) asks me to do, I will do. I just want to help this team win.

De As scored three runs in the first inning to give Kaprielian an early cushion. Los Angeles Jose Rojas singled in the third and Jack Mayfield doubled in the sixth. Apart from those two hits, Kaprielian was in complete control.

Andrew Chafin earned his fifth save despite a shaky ninth. Chafin loaded the bases before second baseman Josh Harrison made an incredible jump in the web of his glove for the last out.

A man that we traded in to go up and break that piece, it’s great, Kaprielian said. Winners win.

Kaprielian recovered after struggling with his previous four starts, in which he was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.

Jose Suarez (7-8) had a rough start with a three-run first all on two outs before coming to rest. He gave up six hits and struckout two in 5 2/3 innings.

Joe Maddon stopped him on the hill when he wanted to take him out of the game with a message.

I said to him, Look, you didn’t try your best, but you got deep into this game and that’s a very good sign, Maddon said. I wanted him to take that away from his looks. Here’s a kid who threw almost six innings against a really good ball club, did it on the basis of a lot of trickery and guts and the fact that he’s turning into a big league pitcher.

In the seventh inning, there was a disputed call on the second out of what was ruled a double play. Reliever Deolis Guerra dove to the ground after catching the ball and tapping it first, then the ball came out of his glove. The call was challenged and nullified for what was deemed to be no possession, even though he appeared to have already taken the out. When Melvin came out to argue, he was ejected, his fourth of the season.

Guerra and teammates, who were already celebrating the game in the dugout, had to get out again. Rojas singled in a run for the Angels first of the game, but Guerra struckout Max Stassi looking for the final of the inning.

Kaprielian made his 21st start of the season, the most by an Ash rookie since 2017, when Jharel Cotton made 24 starts.

Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a run and Rojas had two hits.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

A passionate Maddon campaigned for second baseman David Fletcher to win a Gold Glove award, without even asking a question during a pregame media session.

The fact that it’s even considered a race just amazes me, Maddon said. If you just rely on a generated numerical metric, you will often be misled. I’ve never seen that body of work better than him in a season. I’m going to say this, he’s the best infielder. He and (A’s third baseman Matt) Chapman are two of the best infielders I’ve seen this year. Don’t tell me there’s anyone, both leagues, playing in that position like him.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: RHP Daulton Jeffries (right elbow ulnar neuritis) was placed in the IL retroactively to Sept. 13. Athletics don’t believe it’s a ligament problem. The Ash will see how he is in a few days. Hes 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in five appearances with the Ashes this season. … RHP Chris Bassit (face fracture surgery) pitched a simulated game at Angel Stadium and is expected to pitch again on Monday. He was hit by a line drive on August 17 and is looking to make a comeback this season.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers and LHP Austin Warren (both COVID-related IL) both pitched to batters at Angel Stadium.

NEXT ONE

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.72 ERA) is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 12 appearances, nine of which will start against the Angels in his career.

Angels: RHP Ohtani (9-2, 3.36) is going for his 10th win after being considered banning him from pitching for the rest of the season due to arm soreness. He gave up six earned runs in a loss to Houston in his last start on September 10. He is 6-0 this season with a 1.99 ERA at home.

