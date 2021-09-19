Sports
Cricket Australia, AFL say they will consult Indigenous communities and experts on allegations of Tom Wills involvement in Aboriginal massacres
Cricket Australia has expressed its “deep sadness” for the grief of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people following indications that early cricket great and Australian Rules co-founder Tom Wills may have participated in reprisal massacres of indigenous peoples.
Most important points:
- A newly discovered 1895 article quotes Tom Wills as saying that he and others “killed all in sight” when they found a group of Aborigines
- Wills was one of Australia’s first star cricketers
- Cricket Australia says it will talk to Indigenous advisers on how to respond to the allegations
The AFL has also acknowledged the disclosure over the weekend that sports researcher GaryFearon uncovered an 1895 Chicago Tribune article whose author claims Wills spoke of his participation in massacres.
Wills’ father Horatio was one of 19 people killed at the newly established Cullin-la-ringo station in central Queensland in October 1861.
In the months that followed, a series of attacks by white settlers and indigenous police was responsible for the deaths of up to 370 Gayiri people.
Wills was quoted in the Chicago Tribune story as referring to membership in a group of “good and true men” who set out to find the group of men responsible for the deaths in Cullin-la-ringo.
“If you’ve ever seen men out to kill, it was these. They had ‘death to the devils’ written on every face,” Wills was quoted as saying in the article before saying the group had caught up with a group of Aboriginal people .
“I can’t tell you what happened, but know that we killed all in sight.”
Wills also spoke of shooting an Aboriginal man who he believes had stolen Wills’ prized Zingari cricket jacket during the Cullin-la-ringo massacre.
Five years after his father’s death and the reprisal massacres, Wills coached the pioneering Aboriginal cricket team of 1866, which would later become the first Australian team to tour England.
A statement from Cricket Australia said the organization “deeply regrets the grief this conversation may cause among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people” and said next steps would be decided by the National Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
“We are currently processing news that has found evidence of Tom Wills’ participation in the Gayiri massacre during the attacks following the Cullin-la-ringo massacre in Queensland,” the statement from Cricket Australia said.
“We witness and deeply regret the grief this conversation can cause to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. We recognize and honor their elders past and present.
“This story is part of the journey our nation is on to understand and reconcile our collective history. We are determined to lean into the traumas of the past, listen and learn so that we can get better. praise the researchers for their work and are eager to learn more.
“Ultimately, this is about struggling with who we are, not just as a sport, but as a nation. We as an organization firmly believe that reconciliation is for all of us, and is the way forward. We as a sport are committed to playing our part in that endeavor.
“We will take some time to work with and be advised by our National Aboriginal Advisory Committee, as well as other experts to consider our next steps.”
An AFL spokesperson gave the league’s position.
“We recognize the information that came to light yesterday and the trauma associated with historical events that occurred in Australia.
“We will now seek advice from those with knowledge of the available evidence and from the communities of whose trauma this speaks.”
Sports organizations urged not to ‘whitewash’ history
The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria also responded, urging the AFL and Cricket Australia not to “keep on trying to whitewash our history”.
“Acknowledging and accepting the cruel reality of invasion is the first step to healing and creating a better future together,” said Marcus Stewart, co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, a husband of Nira Illim Bulluk.
“That’s the importance of telling the truth.
“We need to take into account the injustices of the past, tackle persistent racism and find ways to create a fairer future together. That is what the Treaty is all about.”
“Whether your family has lived in Victoria for five years or 50,000 years, truth-finding and the Treaty have the potential to bring us closer together, but we can’t do that if our politicians and institutions, including the AFL and cricket Australia, stay. trying to whitewash our history.”
