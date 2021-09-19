Sports
GJ Boys Tennis Team Wins Ralston Valley Invite Title | Sport
The Grand Junction High School boys’ tennis team had four champions on their way to the Ralston Valley Invite team title on Saturday.
Number 2 singles player Matthew Silzell needed three sets to win the title, beating Douglas County’s Jonas Chretian 3-6, 6-2, 10-5. On number 3 basehits, Evan Severs Goldens defeated Iain Remington 6-2, 6-2.
Two doubles teams also won titles for the Tigers, the No. 1 duo of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein and the No. 2 team of Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell. Satterfield and Rubenstein recovered from losing the first set and won the last two by beating Valor Christian 1-6, 6-1, 10-5. Tuttle and Nick Silzell defeated Douglas County’s Nathan Mitchel and Dhruv Nambiar 6-4, 6-3.
Number 1 singles player Evan Gear and the number 3 doubles team of Ethan Davis and Isaac Boyer took third place. Gear defeated Valor Christian 6-4, 6-2 and Davis and Boyer beat Ralston Valleys Matthew Kemtowski and Shep Myers 7-5, 6-2.
The number 4 doubles team of Nick Warner and Xavian Lane was seventh.
Fruit Monument 6, Durango 1: All four Wildcats doubles teams won, two in three sets, to take Fruita past Durango.
Jack Fry and Evan Prosser (no. 1) and Trevor Rund and Anders Storheim (no. 4) both lost the second set, but recovered and won in the third. John Miller and Jeremy Heer (No. 2) and Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 3) both won in straight sets.
In singles, Ryan Davis (No. 1) won in straight sets, Sam Meyer (No. 2) won in three sets, including 12-10 in the final set, and Rowan Hall (No. 3) lost in three sets.
A quick start propelled Fruita Monument to an 11-0 victory over Montrose. The Wildcats (6-7, 1-1 Southwestern League) scored two runs in the first, eight in the second, and one in the third.
Bailey Bingham had two doubles and two RBI’s and Lacie Rodabaugh also had two RBI’s. Lauren Lee, Angelina Fortunato and Marisa Nehm all had two basehits in the win. Chloe Padilla gave up only four hits all singles and struckout five to earn the win.
Silas Ford and Paul Steinke each scored for Palisade in the Bulldogs’ 7-2 loss to Telluride. Stockade dropped to 3-4.
Fruit Monument 0, Durango 0: Luke Wender made eight saves for the Wildcats (2-5-1, 1-0-1 Southwestern League).
Fruita Monument remained undefeated in the Southwestern League with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win over Durango. Jillian Buck and BayLea Sparks both had 14 kills to lead the Wildcats (9-2, 3-0 SWL).
Trinity Hafey had 14 digs, Hayden Murray and Kylie Williams each had 19 assists, and Ryleigh Payne and Brady Thomason both had three blocks in the win.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gjsentinel.com/sports/gj-boys-tennis-team-wins-ralston-valley-invite-title/article_f47bc69e-18d3-11ec-a840-a7052ae4e6b1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]