Hockey opens MAC play with 3rd overtime win of the season | Sport





The Kent States hockey team is getting used to overtime. The Flashes won 3-2 in the second overtime against Ohio University Friday, on a goal by junior forward Sydney Washburn. It was KSU’s third overtime win this season. KSU improved to 5-2 overall this season. OU dropped to 2-6. It was the opening of the Mid-American Conference for both teams. Coach Kyle DeSandes-Moyer said the seven-to-seven format in overtime forces teams to adapt their style. In regulations, teams have 11 players. There’s a lot more space, DeSandes-Moyer said. We put a lot of emphasis on passing, using space and getting to the ball defensively. Washburn said the team executed its overtime plan well. I think we’re a solid overtime team, Washburn said. We are quite efficient and we can get the job done. The winning goal came at 4:44 in the second overtime. Katie Wuerstle got the ball from midfield and ran right past a defender. She then took it to the circle, where she took a shot that fended Washburn off her stick and into the net. It was Washburn’s second goal of the game. We came out of our defense and we all attacked together, Washburn said. Katie took a shot, and I was able to get my stick on it. Washburns’ first goal of the day came 11 minutes into the first period, assisted by junior centre-back Maria Cambra Soler. Five minutes into the fourth period, senior midfielder Clara Rodriguez Seto scored to put KSU at 2-0. Thirty-five seconds later the Bobcats scored and three minutes later the game tied the score at 2-2. I think OU has disrupted our game a bit, DeSandes-Moyer said. They put a lot of pressure on us, so we had to adapt to a different way of playing than in the past. The Flashes shot OU 19-12 and 11-9 with shots on target. Each team had seven penalty corners. Goalkeeper Azure Fernsler had seven saves on the day. KSU has beaten the Bobcats 11 straight times since 2013. The Flashes are now 54-26-2 against OU. I’m always happy with a MAC win, said DeSandes-Moyer. The Flashes travel to Central Michigan on Friday to take on their second MAC opponent of the year. Jacob Hansen is a reporter. Contact him at [email protected]

