Oakland Ash Game #148: James Kaprielian stays sharp, Ash wins fourth in a row

It resembles James Kaprielian and the Oakland Ashes have something in the tank after all.

The rookie-starter threw six scoreless innings and the Ashes held a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, ending with a highlight catch by second baseman Josh Harrison. It is Oaklands’ fourth straight win, and their second in this series at Anaheim, as they continue to fight through the postseason race.

Kaprielian wouldn’t even be here today, or at least not start the game. The original plan was for fellow rookie Daulton Jefferies to get the start, with Kaprielian moving to the bullpen after a career-heavy workload and three straight shaky outings. But Jefferies went on the injured list this afternoon and Kap was pushed back into the rotation.

The right-hander responded with one of his best performances of the season. He faced 20 batters and retired 18 of them while getting through six near-perfect innings. There were some deep flyouts, but nothing found the seats, and all the Angels got was a single in the 3rd and a double in the 6th.

caprilian: 6 ip, 0 runs, 5 Ks, 0 BB, 2 hits, 90 pitches, 94.0 mph EV

It is the first time he has completed six frames since early August, seven starts. It is his fourth scoreless outing of the year in 21 attempts, and only the third time he has spent zero walks. It came against a weakened Halos lineup that averaged just 3.5 runs per game in September, but it was still a quality effort at a clutch moment.

I think he was kind of revived that he got the chance to pitch again, the manager said Bob Melvin from Kaprielian, via Matt Kawahara of the SF Chronicle. We all know he’s a warrior, that’s one of his best qualities, just his strength and determination and how hard he fights. But to give us 6IP, 2hits, no walks, pretty good game.

early offense

As Kaprielian turned zeros, the Ashes lineup built an early lead that has become almost daily lately.

It all came in the 1st inning. Oaklands third batter of the game, Matt Olson, launched a solo homer to right field.

That was Olson’s 36th dinger of the year, a tie for his career high, and also his MLB-leading 20th off a left-handed pitcher.

The Axis are not done. After Olson’s long ball, Mark Canha took a walk, and Chad Pinder doubled him. Matt Chapman followed by another double on Pinder’s record.

The good news was that the quick blitz gave them a 3-0 lead. The bad news was they didn’t score for the rest of the evening. In fact, they never even made it to third base again, scattering only five runners the rest of the way.

Bullpen holds up again

It would be up to the bullpen to hold another close game. After a deep slump over the past month, they rebounded this week to protect the leads each of the previous three days. Tonight, they needed three innings, with a three-run cushion.

The 7th inning went to Deolis War. He gave up a few hits and appeared to escape the jam with a double play, but a replay review canceled the call at first base when the ball ejected late from the Guerras glove. The inning meant the inning went on and the Angels cashed in with an RBI single before Guerra eventually ended it.

The call itself was justifiable, that Guerra didn’t hold the ball long enough. The Ashes benefited from something similar earlier this summer when an opposing team dropped a flyout. But Melvin objected to some details of the process itself, including how long it took to apply for the challenge, and the evaluability of the piece in question, reports Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News:

Bob Melvin on the ejection: You have 20 seconds to challenge a call, not an unlimited time. You cannot challenge a catch/no catch on the infield, only in the outfield. So to me that was just ridiculous.

Right or wrong, the entire episode gave the Halos a run, and now Oakland led 3-1.

The 8th inning went to Yusmeiro Klein, who went through a rare slump with points in four of his previous five appearances, including two failed saves. Tonight he was nails, pulling back the side in order.

The 9th inning was pure fear. Andrew Chafino got the call and his first assignment was MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani, which drilled a 108.7 mph liner for a single. The next batter hit it even harder, 109.3 mph, but straight into an infielder’s glove for an out. All Star Slugger Jared Walsh then shot a fly 100 yards to the center right, but it was caught on the warning track. Two out, despite three straight missiles.

The next batter singled to push the runners to the corners, then Chafin walked to load the bases. That brought up Max Stasic, a double hit from Ash’s weaknesses to an opponent catcher, and one of Oaklands’ former players, though before them Stassi only appeared in the minors as a prospect. On the second pitch, Stassi connected for what appeared to be the perfect bloop to shallow center for a tying single, but second baseman Harrison timed a jump and used every inch of his 1-foot-8 frame to push it into the tip of his glove. .

Snow cone catch. Game is over. As victory.

At the plate, Harrison has 12 RBI in his last eight games and tonight he doubled again. In the field, he had the game-saving catch, playing his third different position in the past three days (3B Thursday, SS Friday, 3B Saturday). Putting the Super in super-sub.

Just keep winning

Oakland is finally taking advantage of their chances against sub-.500 teams. Their hot lineup wasn’t at its best today, but did just enough, and the beleaguered pitching staff reached deep to take down a relatively weak opponent. They kept losing close games like this for the past month, but this week they’re starting to win them again.

The Ashes are now two games back from the Second Wild Card spot, with 14 left to play.