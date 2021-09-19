NZ Cricket Players’ Association boss confident threats to players before tour were not credible

Members of the New Zealand cricket team were the target of threats before leaving for the deserted tour of Pakistan, but they were not deemed credible by security personnel.

The touring party of 34 of the Black Caps, including 21 players, arrived in Dubai from Islamabad on Sunday morning (NZ time) after the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) received a threat to the team that forced the tour at the last minute.

During a video press conference on Sunday, NZC chief executive David White confirmed that some players received threats via email “a few weeks ago”. White said they had been vetted by NZC’s security provider, who found them to be “a hoax and not credible”.

It is clear that a player who stuff chose not to name, suffered a death before leaving for Pakistan and considered not traveling.

New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association chief executive Heath Mills said personal threats were received by “a few players” via social media and other channels.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps Cricket Players Get MIQ Emergency Access When Returning From Aborted Pakistan Tour

*Black Caps exit casts doubt on Pakistan cricket tours in England and Australia

*Black Caps to leave Pakistan after New Zealand government receives ‘specific credible security threat’

*Black Caps’ Pakistan tour subject to security reassessment as players voice concerns



Mills said it was not uncommon for the team or individuals to receive such threats no matter where they were on tour. They were always taken extremely seriously and he was pleased with the process undertaken on this occasion.

“We have an extensive security check process that we complete before we go on tour,” Mills told stuff.

NZ Cricket/Things Black Caps tour to Pakistan disembarks the charter flight that took them to safety in Dubai.

“Always take that seriously and treat it as a serious problem until we can prove otherwise. Our security people did that, spent some time on it and came back and concluded they didn’t think they were serious and-or that they were hoaxes goods .”

While the vast majority of threats against the Black Caps are not deemed credible, Mills said it was abundantly clear that officials had to act quickly on Friday.

Once we went through that verification process and talked to independent people, there was no doubt that it was a serious and credible attack on the tour.

Once you hear that, you understand that there is no choice but for the team to come home.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills is in regular contact with the Black Caps.

Mills has been in regular contact with the team and tuned in to the meeting via zoom when the players were first made aware of the news.

Once over the initial shock, Mills said they stayed calm throughout the process. Although there was a great sense of relief from all involved when they landed safely in Dubai.

“I think because they were involved in the security checks, they had been on the ground and felt safe in Pakistan, seeing the resources around them and trusting our security experts, that they knew they would be fine as long as they stayed.” …in Pakistan in the hotel so we just had to work to get out.

“There was fear, they were eager to leave, but they were very calm throughout the process.”

Both White and Mills said they were comfortable with the decision to tour Pakistan in the first place, with the latter adding that there were “no more resources that could have been put around the team”.

White added: “We went through thorough, thorough security checks. We were assured of the very high level of security to be provided. And there have also been a number of teams that recently toured there in South Africa a few months ago, West India, Zimbabwe.

“So we don’t regret the decision to tour there, but, as I said, on Friday it all changed as security levels increased significantly.”