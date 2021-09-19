College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 3: There are no elite teams this season

College football may be mostly a game of weird bounces. If a few balls bounced in different ways in week 3, we could have been talking about a Saturday for ages. Instead, games from around the country once again gave us a taste of what could have been.

No. 11Florida took top-ranked Alabama to its limits in a 31-29 loss at The Swamp, staying with starting quarterback Emory Jones the entire game rather than mixing in rising star Anthony Richardson as a complementary piece. New. 3Oklahoma held back Nebraska 23-16 in one of the worst-scoring outputs of the Lincoln Riley era. No. 6Clemson needed a goal-line stop to beat Georgia Tech14-8.

With so many games coming to the wire, some of the country’s most hyped players found themselves under a more intense magnifying glass. Some made heroic plays under pressure, while others withered. In a sport with a compact regular season, every detail will matter in the coming weeks.

Yes, week 3 was about what could have been, but maybe just as important, it showed us what’s to come. Here are the winners, losers, and overreactions from a thrilling Week 3 of the 2021 college football season.

winners

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson: Henderson stepped foot on campus as one of the most heralded running back recruits in the state of Ohio in recent years, blowing away every possible expectation Saturday in Buckeyes’ 41-20 win over Tulsa, Archie’s 49-year-old freshman. Griffin breaking. rushing record with 24 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns. The game was the third-best rushing performance in Ohio state history, behind only Trey Sermon and Heisman winner Eddie George. Ohio State has some of the best receivers in America, but coach Ryan Day probably needs to reshape his attack around Henderson.

Penn State: Beating an offensively challenged Wisconsin team in the season opener was a start. Taking out No. 22 Auburn in a really entertaining matchup is a trend. With the Tigers’ solid defensive front causing trouble, Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford put in a great performance, 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 28-20 win. The Penn State defense has done a great job taking several looks at Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to keep him in check. With two impressive wins against ranked opponents on the rsum, it’s time to take Penn State No. 10 seriously as a Big Ten contender.

USCQB Jaxson Dart: The future arrived in Los Angeles and it was impressive. A true freshman, Dart came into the limelight after longtime starter Kedon Slovis suffered a game-ending injury. After throwing an interception on his first drive, Dart bounced back by leading the Trojans to 45 unanswered points in a 45-14 win against Washington State. Dart completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns, and he even led the team with 32 yards rushing. There is optimism that Dart could be the next great quarterback at USC. Whatever coach takes over this job in 2022 will have a great piece to build around.

losers

SEC Referees: As the old saying goes, if you notice the umpires, it’s probably a bad thing. This week, the SEC refs were the stars of the show… for all the wrong reasons. Things started to go sideways in the Alabama-Florida game, starting with some inconsistent pass interference calls and ending with a clock problem in the final two minutes. Then a team of SEC refs inexplicably lost sight of the downs during Penn State’s fight with Auburn, forcing a Nittany Lions kick into third place. There was also a controversial call for targeting among a host of other issues in Happy Valley.

But the wildest call of the day came Saturday afternoon when SEC officials mistakenly allowed a dead end in Memphis’ 31-29 victory over Mississippi state. Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III picked up the live ball and handed it back for a decisive touchdown, but because a back judge (wrongly) ruled the ball dead on the field, he should never have counted. The call was so confusing that the SEC officials issued a statement acknowledging the error. College football is one of the hardest sports to perform, but it’s a shame when these things detract from the product.

Clemson QBD.J. Goods: Remember when Uiagalelei started in relief of Trevor Lawrence against Boston College and Notre Dame last year and looked like the next big thing in college football? That feels like a decade ago. Uiagalelei struggled to rekindle that magic on Saturday against a terrible Georgia Tech team, throwing just 126 yards on 25 attempts. In comparison, Clemson defeated this same Georgia Tech team 73-7 last year with 500 yards passing. Clemson has work to do on offense, but passing under 200 yards three games in a row is a real shock after what Uiagalelei showed last season.

Virginia Tech: After physically crushing North Carolina in the opener, it looked like Virginia Tech would be poised to rise to the top of the ACC Coastal competition once again. It proved foolish to think we might know anything about college football’s most mercurial division. The Hokies failed to complete a comeback against West Virginia in a 27-21 Mountaineers win. Explosive plays early in the game made a difference, as WVU led off with an 80-yard rushing touchdown from Leddie Brown’s run back. This kind of frustrating inconsistency has plagued Justin Fuente’s teams throughout his six years in Blacksburg, Virginia. Sadly, it doesn’t look like the Hokies have turned a corner.

Chaos on college football is on the horizon

Every team in the AP top 10 won on Saturday, but for the first time in a long time, a few college football superpowers seemed fallible. The sport’s middle class put on a show for the first few weeks. Ole Miss has put together an offensive exhibit. Programs like Virginia and Maryland have shown that they can cause problems for their attacking playmakers. Since most programs go to conference games, there is no doubt that disruptions will come once these teams consistently play better competition. Is there a really good team this year? Get ready, we’re going to find out.

The ‘elite’ layer of QBs is open

Heading into the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus ranked Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, UNC’s Sam Howell, Miami’s D’Eriq King, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, and Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana as the top five quarterbacks in America. Even taking into account new starters like Uiagalelei and CJ Stroud in Ohio state, that top tier was surprisingly inconsistent.

Both Penix and King have had major revenue problems that proved costly in losses to No. 8 Cincinnati and Michigan State, respectively. Rattler’s production was good, but Oklahoma struggled to complete the drives and Rattler threw some foul passes against Nebraska. And now Gabriel is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone.

The only young star to have played well so far is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Outside of him, though, the elite quarterback level is up for grabs. Under-the-radar names like Ole Miss’Matt Corral and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa should be entering national conversion soon.

It’s time to take Michigan schools seriously

It was easy to turn down Michigan State’s impressive win over a struggling Northwestern in the opener, but getting on the road and crushing Miami 38-17 is hard to ignore. Run Back Kenneth Walker III looked like a candidate for the Heisman Trophy in another important win.

Michigan has also looked remarkably consistent on both sides of the ball. While the Wolverines haven’t played anyone of particular importance, they’ve taken care of business—something that wasn’t always the case under coach Jim Harbaugh. It certainly helped that Western Michigan, one of the Wolverines’ previous opponents, upset Pitt on Saturday. Heck, even Northern Illinois’ win over Georgia Tech in the opener earned some credibility after the Yellow Jackets took Clemson to the brink.

Will the Big Ten Championship run through the state of Michigan? Probably not. Either way, both teams have done enough in three weeks to be taken seriously. Their fight on October 30 will be one of the best fights for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in years.