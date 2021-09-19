8 Field hockey rolls past Mercy, 7-1





Skyhawks gets seven different goalscorers to stay undefeated in NE10 game



Mawn had a hand in each of the Skyhawks’ first two goals (PHOTOGRAPH BY Matt Campbell) EASTON, Mass. (September 18, 2021) – Stonehill College, number 8 in this week’s Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II poll, scored goals from seven different players to secure a 7-1 win over Mercy College in Northeast-10 conference field hockey action at Timothy J. Coughlin, ’80s Memorial Field at WB Mason Stadium this afternoon. To score

STO – Emma Mawn, 3 p.m.

STO – Erin Heffernan (Mawn), 17:39

STO – Meghan Bean (Raegan Hickey), 18:31

STO – Hickey, 32:35

STO – Emily Ledoux (Emma Keene-Reinhard), 35:10

STO – Madison Halstead (Maddie House), 46:58

STO – Stori Rounds (Katy Skagerlind), 55:35

WO – Rachel Palladino (Alyssa Sacco), 59:06 goalkeeping

MORE: Lauren Viscione (60:00) 7 saves, 7 goals against

STO: Abigail Campbell (45:00) 4 saves, 0 goals against; Shannon Conte (15:00) 6 saves, 1 goal against shots: MER, 18, STO 18

Penalty Angles: MER 5, STO 8 How it happened



Hickey also contributed a goal and assist for the Skyhawks (PHOTOGRAPH BY Matt Campbell) Senior attacker Emma Mawn had a hand in Stonehill’s first two goals as the Skyhawks had seven different goalscorers that afternoon en route to the NE10 win.

Mawn opened the scoring from a penalty corner after time ran out in the first quarter, tapped a rebound off the nearest post and followed her own corner cove for her second goal of the season.

Mawn’s goal spurred Stonehill from there as it added two more marks in the opening 3:31 of the second quarter.

Mawn called in provider for sophomores Erin Heffernan’s first career goal 2:39 in the second, setting up the goal with a cross from the left for a one-off far post by Heffernan.

first career goal 2:39 in the second, setting up the goal with a cross from the left for a one-off far post by Heffernan. sophomore Meghan Bean scored her first collegiate goal less than a minute later, knocking in a centering pass from classmate Raegan Hickey 6:31 PM in the quarter.

scored her first collegiate goal less than a minute later, knocking in a centering pass from classmate 6:31 PM in the quarter. Hickey joined Mawn on several points in the game as she scored her team-leading third goal of the season 2:35 into the second half with a drive from just inside the circle to the right side of the cage.

Senior Emily Ledoux scored for the third game in a row less than three minutes later on a pass from the right by junior Emma Keene Reinhard in the cage to score three goals with Hickey this season.

scored for the third game in a row less than three minutes later on a pass from the right by junior in the cage to score three goals with Hickey this season. Junior Madison Halstead and freshmen Stori rounds added their first collegiate goals to cap the score on the day ahead of Stonehill in the fourth quarter.

and freshmen added their first collegiate goals to cap the score on the day ahead of Stonehill in the fourth quarter. Mercy broke the last minute shutout as a sophomore Rachel Palladino knocked off center by junior in a feed Alyssa Sacco on the right post with 54 seconds to go. Remarkable Senior Abigail Campbell held Mercy scoreless for the first 45 minutes of the game, finishing with four saves, before giving in to freshmen Shannon Contea before its collegiate debut in the fourth quarter. Conte made a remarkable six saves in the last 15 minutes despite the late goal.

held Mercy scoreless for the first 45 minutes of the game, finishing with four saves, before giving in to freshmen before its collegiate debut in the fourth quarter. Conte made a remarkable six saves in the last 15 minutes despite the late goal. Senior Lauren Viscione recorded seven saves in goal for Mercy on the afternoon.

recorded seven saves in goal for Mercy on the afternoon. Having scored one goal in her first three seasons, Ledoux has had three this past week after scoring Stonehill’s fourth goal this afternoon.

Four different players for Stonehill scored their first collegiate goals this afternoon, with Mawn and Hickey each finishing with a goal and assist to lead the way. Three other Skyhawks, Keene-Reinhard and freshman Maddie House and Katy Skagerlind , each scored their first career points by dishing out assists.

and , each scored their first career points by dishing out assists. Stonehill has won its last seven regular season NE10 matches dating back to October 2019. Next one Stonehill (4-1, 3-0 NE10) will be back in action tomorrow afternoon, when Mercyhurst College plays host to a non-conference game at WB Mason Stadium at noon. Mercy (1-3, 0-2 NE10) hosts Millersville University on Mondays at 4pm For the latest on Stonehill, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

